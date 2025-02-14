Home   Stamford   News   Article

Northamptonshire firefighters warn of manure fire near Deenethorpe Airfield

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:34, 14 February 2025

Firefighters have issued a warning following an incident near an airfield.

Northamptonshire firefighters are this afternoon (Friday, February 14) tackling a blaze involving manure in the Deenethorpe Airfield area, between Bulwick and Weldon.

A spokesperson for the fire and rescue service said: “We are advising residents if they are affected by the drift of smoke to please keep their doors and windows closed.”

A fire engine. Photo: Stock
More as we have it.


