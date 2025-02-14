Northamptonshire firefighters warn of manure fire near Deenethorpe Airfield
Published: 15:34, 14 February 2025
Firefighters have issued a warning following an incident near an airfield.
Northamptonshire firefighters are this afternoon (Friday, February 14) tackling a blaze involving manure in the Deenethorpe Airfield area, between Bulwick and Weldon.
A spokesperson for the fire and rescue service said: “We are advising residents if they are affected by the drift of smoke to please keep their doors and windows closed.”
More as we have it.