Firefighters have issued a warning following an incident near an airfield.

Northamptonshire firefighters are this afternoon (Friday, February 14) tackling a blaze involving manure in the Deenethorpe Airfield area, between Bulwick and Weldon.

A spokesperson for the fire and rescue service said: “We are advising residents if they are affected by the drift of smoke to please keep their doors and windows closed.”

A fire engine. Photo: Stock

