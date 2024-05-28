An off-duty police officer who saved a man’s life while she was out training for a marathon has received an award for her efforts.

Hannah Wheatley was running through Burghley Park near Stamford when she came across a group of people panicking.

They were gathered around a man on the floor who had collapsed and was unconscious.

Police officer Hannah Wheatley with Brian Kinealy

Hannah’s first aid training kicked in and she performed CPR for 20 minutes until paramedics arrived with a defibrillator to stabilise the patient.

Hannah’s quick response led to 76-year-old Brian Kinealy making a full recovery and he accompanied her to an awards ceremony hosted by the Royal Humane Society last week.

Hannah, who is a police officer based in Peterborough, said: “I didn’t have time to think - all I knew was Brian needed help. I knew it would take quite a time for the ambulance to arrive because of the rural location, so I had to keep going because his life was in my hands.

Police officer Hannah Wheatley with her award

“In the days that followed, Brian was on my mind constantly and I kept wondering whether I’d done enough and whether he would pull through.”

Hannah left her details with the hospital and a few weeks after the incident she was contacted by Brian’s wife Linda who said he was recovering well.

Three months later, in April last year, Hannah joined the family for Brian’s birthday celebrations. She said: “It was an emotional meeting but it was so nice to learn more about Brian and his family.

“This was the first time I’d ever used my CPR training in real life. Every year we have our training and I think to myself, ‘I wonder whether I’d be able to do this on a real person.’ On that day I just went into autopilot with the skills I’d learned.

“While performing the compressions I could feel Brian’s ribs breaking. It was a horrible sensation that made me want to stop as I didn’t want to hurt him, but from my training and talking to colleagues who have performed CPR, I knew this was quite normal.

“I felt I just did what anyone else would do in that situation so I was truly humbled to be nominated for an award, and having Brian there to watch me receive it made it all the sweeter.”

Brian, who lives near to Burghley Park, has thanked Hannah for the actions which saved his life.

He said: “I am forever grateful she was there that day. I’d gone out on a morning walk and I know from looking back at my phone that I’d taken some photographs of the frost-covered trees.

“I was on my own and I know I must have walked up the hill towards Burghley House at quite a pace, but I really can’t remember anything else.

“I cannot thank Hannah enough or speak highly enough of her courage to put herself forward to save my life. I know it’s not quite the same experience as tackling a knife-wielding criminal, but having someone’s life in your hands is enormous, and it can be really traumatising for the person involved.

“She gave me the best care and apart from a couple of broken ribs – which is to be expected during CPR – I made a full recovery.

“I’d also like to thank her fellow colleagues who showed great kindness and empathy when they collected my wife and daughter from my house and rushed them to Peterborough City Hospital to be with me.

“Since my ordeal it has been so lovely to get to know Hannah and her family and I was thrilled to be able to watch her receive her very well-deserved award. She is a wonderful person and I am forever grateful she was there that day.”