A market trader is looking forward to returning as a shopper when he retires after 40 years.

Andrew Earland describes Stamford Market as “one of the best” having manned a stall outside Browne’s Hospital since the early 1980s.

He set up the company with his brother Richard who mans their stalls in Oakham and Uppingham. He will also be retiring at Easter.

Andrew Earland

Andrew said: "We came to Stamford within 18 months of setting up the business and have never looked back. People come from far and wide to shop here.

“Stamford has one of the best markets in the country and I can't praise it highly enough. Lots of markets are in decline but Stamford is bucking the trend and I think that’s because of the setting. The Georgians built a beautiful town for me to sell hats in.”

Andrew is one of the longest-serving traders at Stamford Market. He believes only Bob Steele, who sells towels from a pitch at the bottom of Ironmonger Street, has served longer.

He added: “I'll be 65 this year and the time is right. Plus I need a new van and I don't feel like investing in one at this time of life. I'm ready to retire."

Andrew says he will miss the camaraderie amongst fellow traders and the friendships he has made. "I won't miss setting up at 5am in the driving rain though," he added. "During the busy months I'm up at 3.30am and on the road by 4am.

"The group who put up and pack away the stalls are a fabulous bunch and the most helpful people out of any market. I’m also incredibly grateful to all our customers who have supported us in Stamford, Oakham and Uppingham for all these years.”

Andrew's retirement will give him more time for birdwatching and fishing, but he won't become a stranger to the town and plans to visit the market as a shopper rather than a trader.

Although he hasn't confirmed his final trading day, a sale is underway and Andrew expects he will retire around Easter.

The market is managed by South Kesteven District Council which has a list of around 30 businesses waiting for a pitch.