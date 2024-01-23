A former nurse has celebrated turning 100 years old with her family and friends.

Mary Hodgkinson is one of the longest-serving members of the congregation St Mary’s Church, having attended each week since moving to Stamford as a newlywed in the 1940s.

Her son Peter, and daughter-in-law Sheila, were among those who joined Mary for a celebration after the service on Sunday (January 21).

Mary Hodgkinson, aged 100

Retired priest Father Michael Ruff, who was vicar of St Mary’s from 2006 to 2013, presided over the service, having returned to help out at the church.

He said: “Mary is a much-loved and respected member of the congregation and certainly one of those who has attended the church for the longest time.

“After the service we celebrated her birthday with some fizz and nibbles organised by ladies in the congregation.

“Mary is a really lovely lady and it’s a great pleasure to know her.”

Mary worked on Hurst Ward at Stamford Hospital and was seen as a reliable colleague with the sort of common sense that comes through life experience.

She has stayed in good health herself over the years, keeping her mind active with hobbies such as reading and crossword puzzles. It is only lately she has turned to audiobooks, to give her 100-year-old eyes a rest.

Born in Norwich, Mary jokingly describes her younger self as a ‘Norfolk Dumpling’. She moved to Stamford after meeting the man she would marry, Ted Hodgkinson.

“I met a man from Bourne when I was doing voluntary work with the YMCA,” said Mary, who also had a paid job with Barclays Bank.

“I was volunteering in the YMCA canteen and he came in for a cup of tea.”

They struck up a relationship and married in 1945. Ted was demobilised in 1946 and went into his father Cecil’s business, Hodgkinson and Son, setting up a satellite of the Bourne estate agency, valuers and auctioneers in Stamford.

It was based in Cheyne Lane, in a building later occupied by Mr Pang’s Chinese restaurant, and now by St George’s Church Place.

As well as attending St Mary’s Church, Ted and Mary were on the parochial church council, with Ted becoming its treasurer.

They were involved with local heritage and conservation charity, Men of the Stones, and took a keen interest in stonemasonry and architecture, going on tours and visiting historic houses.

Their own homes were a flat in St Peter’s Street, then a house they gained permission to build in Roman Bank.

In the early 1950s, their only child, Peter, was born.

It was after the family had moved to a house near the top of Tinwell Road that Ted became poorly with a heart condition. He died quite suddenly at the age of 50, in 1968.

Mary moved to Exeter Gardens and has lived there since. She found nursing rewarding and remained friends with some of her colleagues after they left Stamford Hospital.

“I was on Hurst Ward for several years as a state registered nurse and enjoyed it very much,” said Mary.

“I liked looking after people and the fellowship among the nurses. I stayed in touch with quite a few of them.”

To celebrate her birthday on Saturday (January 20) some of Mary’s neighbours and friends popped around to her house for tea and cake, as well as family members. She has a younger brother, Phillip, who is in his late 90s.

Reflecting on the secret to her long life, Mary has a pragmatic answer. “Luck,” she says.