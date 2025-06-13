Two masked men forced staff to hand over thousands of pounds worth of stock in a robbery at a town phone shop.

Police say the raid took place at the Vodafone store in Stamford’s High Street this lunch time (Friday, June 13).

Officers want help from the public to try to catch the culprits and are on the scene this afternoon conducting inquiries.

Lincolnshire Police. Stock image

A force spokesman said: “If you have been in Stamford town centre today can you check any mobile phone or dashcam footage you might have which may capture the store or surrounding areas between 12.15pm and 1pm?

“We would like to see anything which might show people or vehicles which could offer lines of inquiry.

“We have the same ask for anyone who might have been on the roads leading in and out of Stamford at those times.”

A view of the front of Stamford's Vodafone store. Picture is historic, from Google

The incident was reported to police at 12.52pm.

The men who carried out the robbery are described as wearing all black, both with face coverings, and both carrying duffel bags.

Witnesses can call 101 and ask for the duty DS in Grantham CID, quoting incident 163 of June 13.

You can also email footage in to NSKCID@Lincs.police.uk quoting the same incident number.