Rugby club representatives received a special award from the mayor after their men’s team made it to Twickenham.

Jai Nairn, Darren Dolby and Henk Michels from Stamford Rugby Club were presented with a Certificate of Appreciation from Stamford Town Council in recognition of their achievement in reaching a cup final played at the home of English Rugby earlier this month.

Presenting the award on Tuesday (May 27), just a few minutes before he handing over the chains of office to a new mayoral year to begin, Kelham Cooke said he was proud to present the certificate and town crest on a wooden shield, and wished them all the best for next season too.

Stamford Rugby Club in Hambleton Road is undergoing a major refurbishment to its clubhouse.

It is due to reopen in time for the new season this autumn.