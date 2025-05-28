Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Stamford Rugby Club receives certificate from town council

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:43, 28 May 2025

Rugby club representatives received a special award from the mayor after their men’s team made it to Twickenham.

Jai Nairn, Darren Dolby and Henk Michels from Stamford Rugby Club were presented with a Certificate of Appreciation from Stamford Town Council in recognition of their achievement in reaching a cup final played at the home of English Rugby earlier this month.

Presenting the award on Tuesday (May 27), just a few minutes before he handing over the chains of office to a new mayoral year to begin, Kelham Cooke said he was proud to present the certificate and town crest on a wooden shield, and wished them all the best for next season too.

Stamford Rugby Club in Hambleton Road is undergoing a major refurbishment to its clubhouse.

It is due to reopen in time for the new season this autumn.

Human Interest Politics Rugby Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE