A community café serving good food to people from across the area welcomed a mayor and her council colleagues on Saturday (August 9).

Amanda Wheeler and fellow town councillors enjoyed lunch at the Second Helpings Community Café in Barn Hill, Stamford, enjoying three courses for a ‘pay as you feel’ fee.

Coun Wheeler described her meal as ‘absolutely delicious’ and the town council’s verdict was that Second Helpings is a brilliant venture and the café a ‘joyous’ place that makes people feel welcome.

Mayor of Stamford Amanda Wheeler finishes her three-course meal at the Second Helpings Community Café in Stamford. Photo: Supplied

The Community Café takes place at Barn Hill Methodist Church every Saturday lunchtime.

Volunteer cooks prepare meals from food surpluses that come in from local shops and suppliers. Customers are encouraged to pay what they feel they can afford for their food, with donations helping to keep Second Helpings’ ovens on.

Anne Earle, who chairs the Second Helpings committee, said: "We were thrilled to be able to host the mayor and we hope her visit helps to put us on the map.

Members of the Second Helpings Community Café team

“We always love to welcome new faces, whether that be new Stamford residents or families with children - everyone is welcome for lunch on Saturdays."

She said they would also like to hear from potential new volunteers, adding:

“Whatever people’s talents, we can put time to good use, intercepting surplus food to feed the community."

To find out more email opsmanager@secondhelpings.org.uk

Volunteers helping to serve meals in the Second Helpings Community Café, which is open on Saturdays. Photo: Supplied

Second Helpings is an environmental charity that collects good-to-use food from local suppliers. It distributes this food to the community via its Pantry, which is open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10.30am to 1pm, its Community Fridge which is open daily, or at the Community Café on a Saturday from midday to 2pm.

Last year Second Helpings volunteers collected 87,000kg of food, welcomed 11,678 Pantry customers, and served 3,345 Community Café meals.