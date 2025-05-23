The new Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire has addressed why some key towns were missing from a list of investment opportunities presented at a major real estate investor forum in Leeds.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns, elected as the region’s first mayor following the May 1 election, has insisted that there are investment opportunities across the whole of Greater Lincolnshire and not just those areas already earmarked.

Greater Lincolnshire Mayor Dame Andrea Jenkyns

Earlier this week, the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority (GLCCA) attended the UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF), where Dame Andrea announced 17 investment opportunities, ranging from housing developments to long-term, multi-sector investment sites. The total value was said to be worth £3.6 billion.

Areas such as Skegness, Lincoln and North East Lincolnshire were included in the presentation, but there was no mention of Bourne, Boston or Stamford.

When asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service why these towns were not featured, Dame Andrea said: “There are investment and development opportunities across the whole of Greater Lincolnshire including Boston, Stamford and Bourne. And it’s very much needed.

“Prior to my election, all 10 councils chose a small selection of immediate deliverable projects, along with a handful of large-scale, longer-term projects, to showcase our area to investors at UKREiiF.

“My role is to put Lincolnshire on the map, and I was delighted to be able to lead the team and start conversations with developers, housebuilders and investment companies – some of whom may never have been to Lincolnshire.”

Following the event, she said: “Greater Lincolnshire is critical to the UK’s economy for its food security, defence capabilities and much more. Not only do I care about giving more to the residents of the area I represent, I also know what a significant contribution we make to the nation."

She added: “Our area has attractive investment opportunities and enormous potential for growth, and I know that by working together with dedicated teams across Greater Lincolnshire, we can maximise the opportunities at UKREiiF to boost growth and investment.”

While the devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire is worth £24 million per year for the next 30 years, one of the main concerns raised by members of the opposition was that the area is too large to be governed by just one person.

Coun Marianne Overton, who sits on North Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire County Council - and who ran against Dame Andrea in the mayoral election as an independent candidate - started a petition in 2024 formally opposing the idea of a mayor for Greater Lincolnshire.

She wrote: "The sheer size of the proposed area (10 councils over 7,000 sq km) makes it challenging for us to influence decisions for local benefit. Our current democracy with local representatives ensures better representation."