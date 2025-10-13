People who joined a town mayor for a run have helped to raise more than £450 for a mental wellbeing charity.

MindSpace was selected by mayor of Stamford Amanda Wheeler to benefit from two events she organised on Friday last week, which was World Mental Health Day.

In the morning she held a 5km run from Stamford Rugby Club in Hambleton Road, which finished at the new MindSpace hub in Red Lion Street.

People gathered at the town hall for the Mayor's Mile event. Photo: Iliffe Media

In the evening Coun Wheeler encouraged people to take part in a mile-long run or walk through the town centre, starting at the town hall in St Mary’s Hill and finishing once again at the MindSpace hub.

In addition to organising her own events, Coun Wheeler helped out at the weekly Junior Parkrun at Normanton, next to Rutland Water, and joined the 2nd Stamford Scouts to run a mile near its headquarters.

Coun Wheeler’s chosen charities for her mayoral year include the scout group, which is fundraising for a new headquarters, and for Stamford-based MindSpace.

Raising a glass after the mile long run. Photo: Submitted

Speaking after the fundraisers, she said: “Thank you so much to everybody who walked, jogged or ran with me, while helping to raise awareness and vital funds.”