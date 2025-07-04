A new mayor took office during a ceremony that combined historical tradition and humour.

About 100 guests gathered at Stamford Town Hall for the inauguration of the mayor of Stamford for the next 12 months, Amanda Wheeler.

Mayor-making is a traditional, civic event held at the start of each new municipal year and brings together civic dignitaries and guests.

Mayor Amanda Wheeler and deputy Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Gary Waterfall

They were welcomed by town crier Andrew Downing and the ceremony began with a procession into the upstairs former courtroom, led by the ceremonial maces and the 15th century wand of office from Stamford’s regalia collection.

During the ceremony, Councillor Wheeler took an oath accepting the office, and the robes and chains of office were presented. The deputy Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire Gary Waterfall delivered an oath to the King with the mayor.

Medals were presented to the outgoing mayor and mayoress Kelham Cooke and Lois Simpson. Ceremonial chains of office were also formally presented to the mayor's consort and husband Fergus Wheeler, and to the new deputy mayor Jane Kingman and her consort Philip Archer.

Amanda Wheeler, centre, with former mayor Kelham Cooke and his consort Lois Simpson, left, and Fergus Wheeler and Jane Kingman on the right

Stamford’s poet laureate Ross Ayres read a poem written for the occasion. Recognition was also given to both the outgoing and incoming mayor’s cadets.

Councillor Wheeler, who will chair Stamford Town Council meetings as part of her mayoral duties, spoke of how she had grown up in Stamford but left as a teenager to live in Scotland, Trinidad and Camden, before returning to Stamford with Fergus and their young family.

“It was Fergus who suggested moving to Stamford, and I remember saying to him it will be a total disaster and ll be your fault and we will end in divorce,” she told those assembled.

“Yet here we are, still married and - do please enjoy this moment, Fergus - I was wrong!”

Councillors Richard Cleaver, Ashley Baxter and Amanda Wheeler

Once the laughter subsided, she added that she was “extremely proud” to take on the role of Stamford mayor with the support of so many members of the community.

“I am committed to doing my best to serve the people of Stamford during the coming year and to raising funds for the three charities I have chosen: Mindspace, George’s Food Hub and 2nd Stamford Town Scouts,” she said.

“I am grateful to the staff at the town hall for their dedicated service and the support they have shown me and would like to thank my fellow town councillors who give so much time, energy and passion to their roles.”

Guests at the mayor-making

She added that Coun Cooke has been a ‘fabulous’ mayor and shared: “My guilty pleasure is my love for Kelham”. It is no secret that they are in different political camps.