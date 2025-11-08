Join us for a look back at what was in our newspaper in September 2015, 2000, 1975 and 1925

10 years ago

A fast food chain has joined forces with the organisers of an enterprise competition to try to get young people thinking about business.

McDonald's in Ryhall Road, Stamford, will host an open evening for the Startup Stamford contest.

Franchise-holder for the restaurant Matt Jarrett said: “I see a big part of my role as doing as much as we can in the community.

"Since I've been in business I've had to teach myself. It's great to help choose the winner and provide some inspiration and advice so they can turn their idea into reality."

The winner will receive a £5,000 grant, the support of mentors and networking opportunities. Entrants aged 16 to 23 have to submit a business idea.

10 years ago: McDonald's franchisee Matt Jarrett with Stamford StartUp organiser Martin Fox

Stamford's biggest employer Cummins Generator Technologies is proposing to make a fifth of its staff redundant.

Although Cummins has refused to confirm numbers, the Mercury understands this is about 100 staff from a team of 466 at the Stamford branch in Barnack Road, and the remainder from the Peterborough site in Lynch Wood, which employs 224 people.

In a statement released by Cummins, it said that the decision was because its costs were now at unsustainable levels due to worsening conditions.

It added: "We have been reducing costs and slowing or cancelling many programmes for several years and unfortunately, we now have to take more significant action.”

A consultation is underway and the affected employees will leave the company by the end of the year.

25 years ago

Plans to build 27 new flats has raised traffic concerns among residents.

Kean Homes has applied to South Kesteven District Council to build 27 flats on the former East Midlands Electricity Board site off Wharf Road.

Barry and Jane Sutton, of Albert Road, Stamford, have written to the town and district council to voice their concerns.

Mr Sutton said they had no objection to the development in principle but feel 27 flats with just 27 parking spaces is “too dense”.

"The centre of Stamford, around the River Welland, has become increasingly densely populated over the last few years, especially due to the old station yard development and several smaller ones,” he said.

"While these new developments have largely been well incorporated into the environment, the lack of foresight about greater traffic volumes in the town centre is remarkable."

Ward representative Coun Colin Helstrip said “There is a possibility a pedestrian crossing could be provided."

25 years ago: Northborough Primary pupils dressed as Ancient Greeks for a dramatic recreation of Jason and the Argonauts. They took part in a Greek temple-building competition and a mini Olympics, and tried Greek salad and pitta bread. Pictured are Kate Anniss, Stacey Pickering and Thomas Phillips

Protesters are celebrating after plans for a 'superpub' were thrown out.

The scheme for the Westgate House department store in Stamford was rejected after Coun John Judge accused his fellow planners at South Kesteven District Council of turning the town into "the Chicago of the South".

If it had gone ahead, applicants the Co-op would have had permission to set up a pub, restaurant or cafe at the store in Stamford High Street.

Coun Judge said: "I have lived in Stamford 40 years and slowly watched it erode. The town is slowly dying on its feet."

Mike Sibthorp, head of land use planning services, said a pub or restaurant was an appropriate use for such a building in the town centre.

But councillors, led by Stamford members Dickon Sinker and Joyce Gaffigan, felt otherwise. Their motion to reject the application on the grounds of it being detrimental to nearby residents was supported.

A letter from the Co-op was read out admitting the Westgate House store could be sold if trade does not pick up.

A flood alert has been issued - and more rain is on the way.

Heavy rainfall over the weekend left the River Welland at bursting point and the Nene very high.

The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings on rivers.

Sara Wright, press officer for the Environment Agency, said: "A floodwatch is the first in a three-stage system usually issued following reports of heavy rainfall. A flood warning is issued if river levels rise with a possibility of flooding.

"The system gives us a chance to alert people of the situation, giving them extra time to take the necessary precautions. People who live close to rivers are advised to telephone Floodline for updated reports.”

50 years ago: 'A top job for a top girl', apparently

50 years ago

Fourteen cadets of the 2071 Stamford Squadron ATC were presented with Bronze Awards under the Duke of Edinburgh scheme.

The presentation at Stamford Town Hall was made by the mayor, Mrs Joan Glenn.

The boys learned about fire hazards and safety under the guidance of Station Officer HW Binks of Stamford, and their physical education section was run by Flt-Lieut D Mail, physical education officer at RAF Wittering.

Their expedition was a 15-mile walk with an overnight stop, in Norfolk.

About 70 people attended and after the presentation sherry was provided for the adults and Mrs Glenn provided soft drinks for the cadets.

The boys were: Ex-Flt-Sgt David Boyden, who has now joined the RAF, Flt-Sgt Andrew Moss, Cpls Paul Cox, Richard Hardy and Keith Parkin, and cadets Philip Green, Stephen Harnden, Malcolm Hatton, Graham Kay, Mark Moss, Kevin Patrick Nigel Rhodes, Bryan Stephens and Michael Varnham.

50 years ago: 2071 Stamford Squadron ATC cadets who received their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh awards

Junior doctors at Stamford and Peterborough, who began industrial action last week, are still handling emergency cases only.

At both hospitals the dispute is being played ‘day to day’ while at Peterborough there is a reduction in admissions and out-patients work. The doctors have joined in the nationwide action over pay and overtime arrangements.

50 years ago: Green Shield Stamps, like catnip to the young generation before TikTok

A detachment of Harrier jump-jets and men from RAF Wittering have left for troubled Belize.

A spokesman for the station would not say how many men have been sent to the former colony, previously known as British Honduras.

They have gone out with 600 men of the Gloucesters to protect Belize against threats of take-over made by neighbouring Guatemala.

50 years ago: Children received £2 book tokens as prizes in a 'Keep Ketton Tidy' poster competition sponsored by the WI. Winners were Jane Harrison, Alan Lee and Wendy Hodgkin, pictured with other competitors and Coun EJ Carver, who presented the prizes

100 years ago

George Shepherd, labourer, was fined 5s at Stamford Petty Sessions for being drunk and disorderly in St Paul's Street on Friday afternoon.

Shepherd was arrested by PC Bembridge who found him staggering about the street and using bad language.

Several children were following him and he refused to be quiet and go away.

The defendant expressed regret and blamed the drink. He said if he had been sober he would not have used bad language in the hearing of little children.

He served in the war and as a result of some of his experiences at the front a little liquor soon upset him.

100 years ago: A 1926 Morris Oxford with dipping headlights, yours for £260

Mr LE Hardingham's weekly dance at the Stamford Hotel last Friday was the most successful of the series, both as regards the attendance and the amount of enjoyment the dancers derived from the proceedings.

Between sixty and seventy attended, and quite a good number danced the new French Tango.

The success augers well for the special carnival dance that is to be held on Armistice Night.

Under the auspices of the Stamford Town Football Club a dance was held at the Drill Hall on Saturday, being attended by a company of about a hundred.

Mr H Jones' orchestra provided the music, and the MCs were Messrs F Postance and W Bates.

Stewards on duty included Messrs J Aughton, J Bentham, A Lock, A Underwood, J Hill, R Wacey, S Brittain, and T Pearson. A guessing competition was won by Mr E Bildon.