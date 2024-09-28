The winners of the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024 were unveiled during a glittering ceremony last night.

Weeks of hard work for our judges and entrants came to a head in a ceremony, filled with pride and laughter - and even a huge conga line.

Our photographer Paul Marriott was there to capture all the action as the winners in 10 categories were revealed. Read more here.

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Awards manager Sharron Marriott. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Second Helpings won the Best Social Enterprise category. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Stamford and Rutland Junior Netball Club was highly commended in the Best Social Enterprise category. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Options Day Care Opportunies was highly commended in the Small Business of the Year category, sponsored by South Kesteven District Council. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Cell Regeneration won the Business Innovation category, sponsored by Stamford College. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. All the winners. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. The Stamford Strings team. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Green Oakham Dental Care was highly commended in the Customer Care category, sponsored by Thetford Farm Estate. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Stefan Rakowski from charity of the night MindSpace with Mercury editor Kerry Coupe. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Two Chimps Coffee won Environmental Champion, judged by mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Devos Dance and Drama won Best New Start Up sponsored by Alltech. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Libby Summers of Stamford Strings won Businessperson of the Year, sponsored by Quibble. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Retail Data Partnership won Large Business of the Year, sponsored by Chattertons. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Peters' Cleaners won Customer Care, sponsored by Thetford Farm Estates. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Pet Stop was highly commended in the Best Independent Retailer category. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Simmons Optometrists won Best Independent Retailer. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Retail Data Partnership team. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Chloe from Debos Dance and Drama wins Best New Start-Up. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Tom McGreal from sponsor Alltech. Photo: Paul Marriott

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. Kally Singh from headline sponsor Hegarty. Photo: Paul Marriott

With thanks to the judges and sponsors who made the event possible.