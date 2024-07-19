Today we can reveal the finalists for the 19th annual Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards.

This year’s event is sponsored by Hegarty and will take place at Rutland Hall Hotel on Friday, September 27 when 10 awards will be presented.

We will celebrate the success of businesses big and small, recognising their commitment to outstanding customer service and protecting the environment.

Last year’s winners. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Hegarty logo

The finalists are:

Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Alltech) - Devos Dance and Drama (Stamford), Eastaway Property (Stamford) and RS Mobile Services Ltd (Stamford)

Best Independent Retailer (sponsored by Hegarty) - Nisa Northfields (Stamford), Pet Stop (Market Deeping) and Simmons Optometrists (Oakham)

Business Innovation (sponsored by Stamford College) - Art Pop-Up (Stamford), Cell Regeneration Ltd (Tinwell) and Pocket Sergeant (Market Deeping)

Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by Richard Olsen) - Options Day Care Opportunities (Stamford), Osprey Leadership Foundation (Rutland), Second Helpings (Stamford) and Stamford and Rutland Junior Netball Club

Customer Care - Green Oakham Dental Care (Rutland), Healthy Hearing (Stamford), Peters’ Cleaners (Stamford) and Stamford Property Maintenance Ltd

Environmental Champion (sponsored by Lincolnshire County Council) - Retail Data Partnership (Stamford), Root and Branch Out CIC (Rutland) and Two Chimps Coffee (Oakham)

Employee or Team of the Year (sponsored by PVS) - Bluebird Care (Stamford), Matthew Cox (Stamford) and Nisa Northfields (Stamford)

Businessperson of the Year - Mat Cooper (Stamford Gymnastics Club), Elisabeth Summers (Stamford Strings Ltd) and Ben Wells (Wellspine, Uppingham)

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven Dustrict Council) - BEfit Gym (Oakham), Options Day Care Opportunities (Stamford) and Pocket Sergeant (Market Deeping)

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Chattertons) - Connections Legal Management (Ketton), MorePeople (Stamford) and Retail Data Partnership (Essendine)

The sponsors of the Mercury Business Awards 2024

The shortlisted businesses will now be contacted by a member of our team who will advise on the next steps of the judging process. They will be invited to celebrate at our ceremony in September when the winners will be revealed.

Editor of the Rutland and Stamford Mercury, Kerry Coupe, said: “Congratulations to all the businesses which have been shortlisted. It’s another great lineup with a mix of familiar faces from previous years and new entrants.

“It’s always a tough decision for the judges to pick a winner and I’m sure this year will be no exception. We look forward to meeting you all at the event and celebrating your achievements.”

Tickets for the event go on sale at 6am today (Friday, July 19) from tinyurl.com/MercuryBusinessAwards2024

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsor Hegarty, category sponsors Alltech, Chattertons, South Kesteven District Council, Stamford College, Quibble, and drinks reception sponsor and host Rutland Hall Hotel, event programme sponsor Moore Thompson and video production company PVS Media.

Find out more about the event at www.mercurybusinessawards.co.uk