In the run-up to the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025, we’ll be introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

The awards are being held on Friday, September 19, at Rutland Hall Hotel, sponsored by Hegarty, when finalists in 10 categories will discover who has won.

This week, we’re featuring the Best New Start-Up finalists, sponsored by Alltech. They are George's Food Hub in Stamford, Rutland Hideaways and The Hub at Rutland Point.

George’s Food Hub opened three years ago, with the aim of reducing food from going to waste, and as a bonus, helping with food poverty by providing it on a ‘pay as you feel’ basis. So far, it has distributed food to over 130,000 people, with five hubs so far and a mobile van.

Founder George Hetherington said: “We are saving food surplus, and with the help of other community organisations, we are serving the community.”

Rutland Hideaways was established in 2023 as a boutique, luxury glamping site. Tucked away on the Rutland and Lincolnshire border, it offers three accommodations: a barn conversion and two luxury glamping lodges which all offer the ultimate in idyllic retreats.

Managing director Rachel Jerams said: “We're thrilled to be nominated as a finalist in the Best New Start up category. As a family run business, which we started from scratch, it hasn't been a smooth journey by any means and we have learnt a lot along the way! There's definitely been blood, sweat and many tears so it means such a lot to us to receive this recognition.”

The Hub at Rutland Point began life as a small cafe with the goal of creating a warm and welcoming community space.

Dan Lever said: “It didn’t take long for the word to spread — soon we were busy, buzzing, and building relationships with local suppliers like Two Chimps Coffee and Cakehead. We also opened our doors at weekends to local businesses, offering them free stall space to showcase their work within the café.

“We never imagined we’d grow so quickly — our dream was to expand into the restaurant next door within 18 months, but we made it happen in just five. Every step of our growth has been organic, with all profits reinvested back into The Hub. Even our cups and plates have a story, many coming from our old pubs — a reminder of where we started and how far we’ve come.”

Dan said all the produce is sourced locally and the hub also hosts a variety of events, and has raised £1,000 for local charities.

“To now be nominated for this award — just eight weeks into opening the new restaurant — has completely astounded us. Things are going incredibly well, and we’re still blown away by the continued support. It’s something we never imagined when we first opened our doors, and to have had such an impact in such a short time — and to be recognised for it — makes us incredibly proud,” Dan added.

With thanks to our headline sponsor Hegarty, category sponsors CLM, Inspire Education Group, South Kesteven District Council, Alltech and PVS Media, programme sponsor The George Inn Oakham and host and winners' champagne sponsor Rutland Hall Hotel.

The shortlisted businesses in the other categories are:

Businessperson of the Year - Sponsored by CLM: Mark Story of Story Electrical in Market Deeping, Amy Clifford of The March Hare Catering and Camille Ortega McLean of Bulwick Village Shop and The Pickled Village.

Best Independent Retailer (open for sponsorship): RUBIROX in Stamford, Lily and Honey Bakery in Oakham and Two Chimps Coffee in Oakham.|

Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): George’s Food Hub in Stamford, Bythams Community Shop and Cafe in Castle Bytham and Birch Tree Cafe in Easton-on-the-Hill.

Employee/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): Alexandra Colley of Stamford School, Alex Dunbar of Stonetech UK Ltd in Stamford, Esther Brown of H Creative Services in Stamford, and Tymoteusz Kramek of W H Munton and Son in Bourne.

Business Innovation category (sponsored by PVS Media): Graphics Brands Ltd in Ketton and The March Hare Catering in Grimsthorpe.

Customer Care (open for sponsorship): Boots Opticians Stamford, CG New Build Snagging in Bourne and H Creative Services in Stamford.

Environmental Champion (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery in Stamford, Inspire Education Group in Stamford and Versatile in Oakham.

Team of the Year (open for sponsorship): Birch Tree Cafe, Nene Valley Railway in Wansford and Tys Retail Ltd in Stamford.

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council): Bythams Community Shop and Cafe, Owen Thomas Door Painting in Rutland and Options Day Care Opportunities in Stamford.

Large Business of the Year (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery, Vine House Farm Shop and Cafe in Deeping, Boss Cabins in Bourne, Inspire Education Group and The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford.

