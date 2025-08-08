In the run-up to the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025, we’ll be introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

The awards are being held on Friday, September 19, at Rutland Hall Hotel, sponsored by Hegarty, when finalists in 10 categories will discover who has won.

This week we’re featuring the finalists in the Best Social Enterprise category, sponsored by Inspire Education Group. Look out for other finalists over the coming weeks.

The finalists in the Best Social Enterprise Category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025

Inspire Education Group

The finalists are: George’s Food Hub in Stamford, Bythams Community Shop and Cafe in Castle Bytham and Birch Tree Cafe in Easton-on-the-Hill.

George’s Food Hub opened three years ago, with the aim of reducing food from going to waste, and as a bonus, helping with food poverty by providing it on a ‘pay as you feel’ basis. So far, it has distributed food to over 130,000 people, with five hubs so far and a mobile van.

Founder George Hetherington said: “We are saving food surplus, and with the help of other community organisations, we are serving the community.”

George's Food Hub is a finalist in the Best Social Enterprise Category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025

The Bythams Community Shop is a general store with an embedded café. Whenever possible the shop stocks locally produced food, non-food and artisan craft items, thereby supporting local businesses, large and small. The café serves nutritious snacks, meals and home-made cakes and provides an area for local groups to meet socially. The shop is staffed by a pool of more than 40 volunteers.

“By any measure the Bythams Community Shop is a valued asset in the area with footfall increasing year on year. Being short-listed in the Business Awards Best Social Enterprise category is exciting for us because it validates the balance we strive to manage in running a business for the benefit of the community,” said Ian Dugmore, secretary.

The Bythams Community Shop is a finalist in the Best Social Enterprise Category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025

The Birch Tree Cafe is based in Easton-on-the-Hill and offers opportunities to young people with Down’s syndrome. It won the prize in 2023. It is now at the point where it is financially sustainable enough to be able to support 29 young people.

Trustee Tim Nicol said: “Since opening we have grown the café business to a point where we are profitable, and trading income is three times our initial forecast.

The Birch Tree Cafe is a finalist in the Best Social Enterprise Category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025

“Winning the award for Best Social Enterprise (again) would be an important and much appreciated recognition from other local businesses that we’ve ‘got it right’.”

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. All the winners. Photo: Paul Marriott

Hegarty is our headline sponsor

Mercury Business Awards

With thanks to our headline sponsor Hegarty, category sponsors CLM, Inspire Education Group, South Kesteven District Council, Alltech and PVS Media, programme sponsor The George Inn Oakham and host and winners’ champagne sponsor Rutland Hall Hotel.

The shortlisted businesses in the other categories are:

Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Alltech): George's Food Hub in Stamford, Rutland Hideaways and The Hub at Rutland Point.

Alltech logo

Businessperson of the Year - Sponsored by CLM: Mark Story of Story Electrical in Market Deeping, Amy Clifford of The March Hare Catering and Camille Ortega McLean of Bulwick Village Shop and The Pickled Village.

CLM

Best Independent Retailer (open for sponsorship): RUBIROX in Stamford, Lily and Honey Bakery in Oakham and Two Chimps Coffee in Oakham.|

Business Innovation (sponsored by PVS Media): Graphics Brands Ltd in Ketton and The March Hare Catering in Grimsthorpe.

PVS Media

Employee/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): Alexandra Colley of Stamford School, Alex Dunbar of Stonetech UK Ltd in Stamford, Esther Brown of H Creative Services in Stamford, and Tymoteusz Kramek of W H Munton and Son in Bourne.

Inspire Education Group

Customer Care (open for sponsorship): Boots Opticians Stamford, CG New Build Snagging in Bourne and H Creative Services in Stamford.

Environmental Champion (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery in Stamford, Inspire Education Group in Stamford and Versatile in Oakham.

Team of the Year (open for sponsorship): Birch Tree Cafe, Nene Valley Railway in Wansford and Tys Retail Ltd in Stamford.

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council): Bythams Community Shop and Cafe, Owen Thomas Door Painting in Rutland and Options Day Care Opportunities in Stamford.

South Kesteven District Council

Large Business of the Year (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery, Vine House Farm Shop and Cafe in Deeping, Boss Cabins in Bourne, Inspire Education Group and The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford.

For more details and to buy tickets, click here