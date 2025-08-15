In the run-up to the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025, we’ll be introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

The awards are being held on Friday, September 19, at Rutland Hall Hotel, sponsored by Hegarty, when finalists in 10 categories will discover who has won.

This week, we’re featuring the Business Innovation category, sponsored by PVS Media, where the finalists are Graphics Brands Ltd in Ketton and The March Hare Catering in Grimsthorpe.

Emily Cording, from Graphic Brands, said: “Graphic Brands is proud to be shortlisted in the Business Innovation category at the Rutland and Stamford Mercury Awards. As a leading creative agency specialising in branding and packaging design, innovation is at the heart of our business.

“From pioneering virtual photography workflows to launching our industry-first shrink sleeve prototyping service, we continually invest in technology and creative solutions that elevate our clients' brands.

“Being recognised in the community for our forward-thinking approach and commitment to redefining packaging design is a true honour, and a testament to the dedication and expertise of our incredible team.”

Amy Clifford, from The March Hare Catering, said she was also thrilled to be named a finalist.

“At The March Hare, innovation has always been at the heart of what we do—whether it’s turning a vintage Airstream into a seasonal café serving field-to-fork menus, offering pop-up experiences at Grimsthorpe Castle, or expanding into outside catering, event refrigeration, and boutique accommodation.

“Our focus is on sustainable, locally sourced produce—much of it from the very estate we’re based on. Working closely with my husband, a wildlife ranger at Grimsthorpe, we’ve created a unique offering that blends culinary creativity with countryside heritage. Being shortlisted recognises the work and passion behind our small but ever-evolving rural business.

“Thank you for the opportunity to celebrate alongside so many inspiring local businesses.”

The shortlisted businesses in the other categories are:

Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Alltech): George's Food Hub in Stamford, Rutland Hideaways and The Hub at Rutland Point.

Businessperson of the Year - Sponsored by CLM: Mark Story of Story Electrical in Market Deeping, Amy Clifford of The March Hare Catering and Camille Ortega McLean of Bulwick Village Shop and The Pickled Village.

Best Independent Retailer (open for sponsorship): RUBIROX in Stamford, Lily and Honey Bakery in Oakham and Two Chimps Coffee in Oakham.|

Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): George’s Food Hub in Stamford, Bythams Community Shop and Cafe in Castle Bytham and Birch Tree Cafe in Easton-on-the-Hill.

Employee/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): Alexandra Colley of Stamford School, Alex Dunbar of Stonetech UK Ltd in Stamford, Esther Brown of H Creative Services in Stamford, and Tymoteusz Kramek of W H Munton and Son in Bourne.

Customer Care (open for sponsorship): Boots Opticians Stamford, CG New Build Snagging in Bourne and H Creative Services in Stamford.

Environmental Champion (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery in Stamford, Inspire Education Group in Stamford and Versatile in Oakham.

Team of the Year (open for sponsorship): Birch Tree Cafe, Nene Valley Railway in Wansford and Tys Retail Ltd in Stamford.

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council): Bythams Community Shop and Cafe, Owen Thomas Door Painting in Rutland and Options Day Care Opportunities in Stamford.

Large Business of the Year (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery, Vine House Farm Shop and Cafe in Deeping, Boss Cabins in Bourne, Inspire Education Group and The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford.

