In the run-up to the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025, we’ll be introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

The awards are being held on Friday, September 19, at Rutland Hall Hotel, sponsored by Hegarty, when finalists in 10 categories will discover who has won.

The Businessperson of the Year finalists for the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025. From left, Mark Story, Amy Clifford and Camille Ortega McLean. Photo: Supplied

This week we’re featuring the finalists in the Businessperson of the Year category, sponsored by CLM. Look out for other finalists over the coming weeks.

Mark Story runs Story Electrical in Market Deeping, an electrical contracting business which specialises in the installation, servicing and repair of electric vehicle charge points. He also offers a wide range of electrical services including domestic and commercial installations, maintenance, fault finding, and testing.

The Businessperson of the Year finalists for the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025. Mark Story, of Story Electrical. Photo: Supplied

“I am truly honoured to be named a finalist for Business Person of the Year in the Rutland and Stamford Mercury Business Awards. This recognition is a proud milestone, reflecting the dedication, hard work, and growth of Story Electrical over the years. It is also a testament to the continued support of our valued clients and the commitment of our team,” Mark said.

Amy Clifford runs The March Hare Catering on the Grimsthorpe Estate near Bourne and said she was “honoured to be recognised”.

Built around a restored Airstream caravan, she offers locally sourced, sustainable produce.

The Businessperson of the Year finalist for the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025. Amy Clifford, of The March Hare Catering. Photo: Supplied

“My husband Brett is the estate’s wildlife ranger, and together we’ve developed a true field-to-fork approach, using estate-reared venison, lamb and beef in our menus. From breakfasts and lunch to private dining and events, everything we do is grounded in quality, community, and creativity,” said Amy.

“Being recognised in this category feels like a huge milestone and a reflection of the passion, long hours, and support of an incredible team and family. I’m really looking forward to celebrating alongside other inspiring local businesses.”

Camille Ortega McLean took over Bulwick Village Shop in 2005, with the idea of producing her own range of preserves and having a speciality shop for the village, as well as providing essentials. From there, The Pickled Village was born and today, the pickles and preserves are sold in Waitrose, TK Maxx and farm shops and delis across the country.

The Businessperson of the Year finalist for the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025. Camille Ortega McClean, of Bulwick Village Shop and The Pickled Village. Photo: Supplied

A fire in 2019 devastated the business but in an effort to return better than ever, the Garden Terrace at the shop was enclosed and when the shop reopened in September 2020, breakfast, lunch, afternoon teas and tapas were all served. Camille also holds events, and supports charities.

“While I always like to stay one step ahead and find new and innovative products, serving the local community is incredibly important to me. We are the small shop with a big welcome for walkers, cyclists, children, dogs and horses!

“I was surprised and thrilled to be a finalist for this award. People are always surprised at my energy given I’m 83 years old but I get such a buzz from people’s reactions to the shop and the interactions. Being a finalist in this category is another real boost. Although really, I always credit the amazing team and our wonderful and loyal customers for their amazing support.”

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. All the winners. Photo: Paul Marriott

Hegarty is our headline sponsor

Mercury Business Awards logo

With thanks to our headline sponsor Hegarty, category sponsors CLM, Inspire Education Group, South Kesteven District Council, Alltech and PVS Media, programme sponsor The George Inn Oakham and host and winners’ champagne sponsor Rutland Hall Hotel.

The shortlisted businesses in the other categories are:

Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Alltech): George's Food Hub in Stamford, Rutland Hideaways and The Hub at Rutland Point.

Alltech logo

Best Independent Retailer (open for sponsorship): RUBIROX in Stamford, Lily and Honey Bakery in Oakham and Two Chimps Coffee in Oakham.|

Business Innovation (sponsored by PVS Media): Graphics Brands Ltd in Ketton and The March Hare Catering in Grimsthorpe.

PVS Media

Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): George’s Food Hub in Stamford, Bythams Community Shop and Cafe in Castle Bytham and Birch Tree Cafe in Easton-on-the-Hill.

Inspire Education Group logo

CLM logo

Employee/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): Alexandra Colley of Stamford School, Alex Dunbar of Stonetech UK Ltd in Stamford, Esther Brown of H Creative Services in Stamford, and Tymoteusz Kramek of W H Munton and Son in Bourne.

Inspire Education Group logo

Customer Care (open for sponsorship): Boots Opticians Stamford, CG New Build Snagging in Bourne and H Creative Services in Stamford.

Environmental Champion (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery in Stamford, Inspire Education Group in Stamford and Versatile in Oakham.

Team of the Year (open for sponsorship): Birch Tree Cafe, Nene Valley Railway in Wansford and Tys Retail Ltd in Stamford.

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council): Bythams Community Shop and Cafe, Owen Thomas Door Painting in Rutland and Options Day Care Opportunities in Stamford.

South Kesteven District Council

Large Business of the Year (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery, Vine House Farm Shop and Cafe in Deeping, Boss Cabins in Bourne, Inspire Education Group and The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford.

For more details and to buy tickets, click here