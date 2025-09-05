Meet the Customer Care finalists in the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025

In the run-up to the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025, we’ll be introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

The awards are being held on Friday, September 19, at Rutland Hall Hotel, sponsored by Hegarty, when finalists in 10 categories will discover who has won.

This week we are featuring the Customer Care finalists. They are: Boots Opticians Stamford, CG New Build Snagging in Bourne and H Creative Services in Stamford.

Boots Opticians Stamford offer expert eyecare to the local community, including performing eye tests and supplying contact lenses and spectacles.

Team leader Charlotte Andrews said: “In regards to the award, the whole team are absolutely thrilled to be finalists in the customer care category, as the care we offer our customers is at the heart of everything we do.

“We pride ourselves on offering friendly, professional and efficient service, and to be recognised for that means so much to us.”

C G New Build Snagging was founded by Chris Greenwood to help buyers of new-build homes identify issues with their property.

Chris has over 18 years of industry experience and undertakes regular defect prevention courses with the NHBC (National House Building Council), working closely with warranty providers to familiarise himself with the ever-expanding and changing standards.

The process is incredibly straightforward, with every stage carried out by Chris, who is commended for his friendly nature and personal yet professional approach to business.

H Creative Services is a small PR and content agency, which says it helps” businesses tell their stories with honesty, creativity and impact, building relationships that go far beyond just delivering a service”.

“For us, it’s about becoming a trusted partner, celebrating our clients’ successes as if they were our own, and supporting them through every challenge along the way,” said content manager Esther Brown.

“Being shortlisted for Customer Care means so much to us. We were nominated by one of our clients – and to us, that says we’re doing our job right. One of the greatest privileges of our work is partnering with clients long-term and supporting their businesses to thrive and achieve success.”

The shortlisted businesses in the other categories are:

Best New Start-Up - sponsored by Alltech: George's Food Hub in Stamford, Rutland Hideaways and The Hub at Rutland Point.

Businessperson of the Year - Sponsored by CLM: Mark Story of Story Electrical in Market Deeping, Amy Clifford of The March Hare Catering and Camille Ortega McLean of Bulwick Village Shop and The Pickled Village.

Best Independent Retailer (open for sponsorship): RUBIROX in Stamford, Lily and Honey Bakery in Oakham and Two Chimps Coffee in Oakham.|

Environmental Champion (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery in Stamford, Inspire Education Group in Stamford and Versatile in Oakham.

Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): George’s Food Hub in Stamford, Bythams Community Shop and Cafe in Castle Bytham and Birch Tree Cafe in Easton-on-the-Hill.

Team of the Year (open for sponsorship): Birch Tree Cafe, Nene Valley Railway in Wansford and Tys Retail Ltd in Stamford.

Employee of the Year (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): Alexandra Colley of Stamford School, Esther Brown of H Creative Services in Stamford, and Tymoteusz Kramek of W H Munton and Son in Bourne.

Business Innovation category (sponsored by PVS Media): Graphics Brands Ltd in Ketton and The March Hare Catering in Grimsthorpe.

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council): Bythams Community Shop and Cafe, Owen Thomas Door Painting in Rutland and Options Day Care Opportunities in Stamford.

Large Business of the Year (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery, Vine House Farm Shop and Cafe in Deeping, Boss Cabins in Bourne, Inspire Education Group and The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford.

