In the run-up to the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025, we’ll be introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

The awards are being held on Friday, September 19, at Rutland Hall Hotel, sponsored by Hegarty, when finalists in 10 categories will discover who has won.

This week we are featuring the Employee of the Year, sponsored by Inspire Education Group. They are: Alexandra Colley of Stamford School, Esther Brown of H Creative Services in Stamford, and Tymoteusz Kramek of W H Munton and Son in Bourne.

Alexandra Colley is a finalist in the Employee of the Year, sponsored by Inspire Education Group, for the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025. Photo: Supplied

Alexandra Colley is the assistant head for pastoral care at Stamford School. The 500-year-old private school has recently become a co-educational day and boarding school for nursery-aged pupil to sixth formers.

“Our students leave Stamford as rounded and grounded young people, ready for life beyond education. The aim at Stamford is to unlock students’ potential to be the best version of themselves; for that to happen they need excellent pastoral provision,” said Mrs Colley.

“The pastoral team at Stamford School have worked hard this year to develop a number of initiatives to support the progress of all students at the school, I am delighted that this work is being recognised and look forward to continuing to develop our work on anti-bullying, wellbeing and resilience in the coming year.”

Tymoteusz Kramek is a finalist in the Employee of the Year, sponsored by Inspire Education Group, for the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025. Photo: Supplied

Tymoteusz Kramek is a full-time butcher at Mill Farm, Manthorpe. Mill Farm is a long established, small, family run butchers and farm shop run by mother and daughter Joy Dawson and Hannah Campbell.

They nominated Tym for this award in recognition of his hard work, dedication and commitment, and as an employee who never fails to go the extra mile for the company and his colleagues.

Tym was very pleasantly surprised to learn that he had been nominated, and said he feels happy that his hard work has been recognised, adding that reaching the finals makes him extremely proud.

Esther Brown is a finalist in the Employee of the Year, sponsored by Inspire Education Group, for the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025. Photo: Supplied

Esther Brown works at H Creative Services, based in Stamford. Esther joined the company in 2023 and was promoted at the start of 2024 to become the overarching content manager, offering social media and digital PR services.

“At H Creative Services, we’re a small but passionate team focused on helping businesses tell their stories with honesty and care.

“Being shortlisted for Employee of the Year means a lot to me personally. It is a wonderful recognition of the dedication and energy I bring to my work every day. I love the variety in my role and the chance to get creative while making a real difference for our clients and the team.

“What drives me is knowing that through the work I do, I am making a small but meaningful impact in the world. Helping businesses connect with their audiences in honest and thoughtful ways is how I do the best I can to contribute. I am proud of how far I have come, and this nomination inspires me to keep learning and growing.”

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. All the winners. Photo: Paul Marriott

Hegarty is our headline sponsor

Mercury Business Awards

With thanks to our headline sponsor Hegarty, category sponsors CLM, Inspire Education Group, South Kesteven District Council, Alltech and PVS Media, programme sponsor The George Inn Oakham and host and winners’ champagne sponsor Rutland Hall Hotel.

The shortlisted businesses in the other categories are:

Best New Start-Up - sponsored by Alltech: George's Food Hub in Stamford, Rutland Hideaways and The Hub at Rutland Point.

Alltech logo

Businessperson of the Year - Sponsored by CLM: Mark Story of Story Electrical in Market Deeping, Amy Clifford of The March Hare Catering and Camille Ortega McLean of Bulwick Village Shop and The Pickled Village.

CLM

Best Independent Retailer (open for sponsorship): RUBIROX in Stamford, Lily and Honey Bakery in Oakham and Two Chimps Coffee in Oakham.|

Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): George’s Food Hub in Stamford, Bythams Community Shop and Cafe in Castle Bytham and Birch Tree Cafe in Easton-on-the-Hill.

PVS Media

Team of the Year (open for sponsorship): Birch Tree Cafe, Nene Valley Railway in Wansford and Tys Retail Ltd in Stamford.

Inspire Education Group

Business Innovation category (sponsored by PVS Media): Graphics Brands Ltd in Ketton and The March Hare Catering in Grimsthorpe.

Customer Care (open for sponsorship): Boots Opticians Stamford, CG New Build Snagging in Bourne and H Creative Services in Stamford.

Environmental Champion (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery in Stamford, Inspire Education Group in Stamford and Versatile in Oakham.

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council): Bythams Community Shop and Cafe, Owen Thomas Door Painting in Rutland and Options Day Care Opportunities in Stamford.

South Kesteven District Council

Large Business of the Year (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery, Vine House Farm Shop and Cafe in Deeping, Boss Cabins in Bourne, Inspire Education Group and The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford.

For more details and to buy tickets, click here