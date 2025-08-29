In the run-up to the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025, we’ll be introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

The awards are being held on Friday, September 19, at Rutland Hall Hotel, sponsored by Hegarty, when finalists in 10 categories will discover who has won.

This week we are featuring the Environmental Champion finalists. They are: Cornish Bakery in Stamford, Inspire Education Group in Stamford and Versatile in Oakham.

Cornish Bakery is an Environmental Champion finalist at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025. Photo: Supplied

Cornish Bakery, founded in 1994, is an independent bakery chain, which opened in Stamford in 2022.

Bakery manager Sean Milton said the branch served more than 21,000 customers a year, as well as supporting two local food charities, Stamford Hospital, MindSpace Stamford and Stamford Rugby Club.

“Being awarded finalist status in the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards is a huge achievement we are grateful for the team in Stamford who work endlessly to keep the bakery moving forward and trying to do right by the town. Team Stamford is truly redefining what a bakery is, dose and can be.”

Inspire Education Group is an Environmental Champion finalist at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025. Photo: Supplied

Rachel Nicholls is the chief executive officer at Inspire Education Group, which operates Stamford College and Peterborough College.

“At Inspire Education Group, sustainability isn’t a side initiative - it’s central to our purpose.

“Being shortlisted as Environmental Champion reflects our bold investment in green skills, our brand-new Centre for Green Technology, and our responsibility to prepare learners for the climate-resilient careers of tomorrow.

“We’re proud to lead by example in building a greener, more sustainable future for our communities.”

Versatile is an Environmental Champion finalist at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025. Photo: Supplied

Brand marketing company Versatile is based in Oakham and says the awards nomination is a “a reflection of our deep-rooted commitment to delivering exceptional live experiences while actively reducing our environmental impact”.

It has an eight-point sustainability plan, based on sourcing materials, waste reduction and recycling and resource efficiency, among others.“Our team are the driving force behind our environmental commitment - from the workshop to the front line of live events. Every member of staff plays a part in ensuring we operate responsibly and sustainably. For us, it’s not just about compliance - it’s about doing the right thing for our clients, our communities, and the next generation.

“More and more of our clients are prioritising sustainability, and we’re proud to be a partner they can trust to uphold those values without compromise,” said operations manager Sophie Pollard.

“Being shortlisted for this award is not just recognition of our progress, it’s a celebration of the direction we’re heading.”

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. All the winners. Photo: Paul Marriott

The shortlisted businesses in the other categories are:

Best New Start-Up - sponsored by Alltech: George's Food Hub in Stamford, Rutland Hideaways and The Hub at Rutland Point.

Businessperson of the Year - Sponsored by CLM: Mark Story of Story Electrical in Market Deeping, Amy Clifford of The March Hare Catering and Camille Ortega McLean of Bulwick Village Shop and The Pickled Village.

Best Independent Retailer (open for sponsorship): RUBIROX in Stamford, Lily and Honey Bakery in Oakham and Two Chimps Coffee in Oakham.|

Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): George’s Food Hub in Stamford, Bythams Community Shop and Cafe in Castle Bytham and Birch Tree Cafe in Easton-on-the-Hill.

Team of the Year (open for sponsorship): Birch Tree Cafe, Nene Valley Railway in Wansford and Tys Retail Ltd in Stamford.

Employee of the Year (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): Alexandra Colley of Stamford School, Esther Brown of H Creative Services in Stamford, and Tymoteusz Kramek of W H Munton and Son in Bourne.

Business Innovation category (sponsored by PVS Media): Graphics Brands Ltd in Ketton and The March Hare Catering in Grimsthorpe.

Customer Care (open for sponsorship): Boots Opticians Stamford, CG New Build Snagging in Bourne and H Creative Services in Stamford.

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council): Bythams Community Shop and Cafe, Owen Thomas Door Painting in Rutland and Options Day Care Opportunities in Stamford.

Large Business of the Year (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery, Vine House Farm Shop and Cafe in Deeping, Boss Cabins in Bourne, Inspire Education Group and The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford.

