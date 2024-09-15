In the run-up to the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024, we are introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

The awards are being held on Friday, September 27, at Rutland Hall Hotel, sponsored by Hegarty, when finalists in 10 categories will discover who has won.

This week we’re featuring the finalists in the Best Independent Retailer category (sponsored by Hegarty). The other finalists have been featured recently.

Going head to head will be Nisa Northfields, of Stamford, Pet Stop of Market Deeping, Simmons Optometrists, of Oakham and Vine House Farm in Deeping St Nicholas.

Nisa Northfields is shortlisted in the Independent Retailer category at the Mercury Business Awards 2024

Nisa Northfields opened in late 2020, having undergone a seven-figure purchase and redevelopment from a former pub into a shop.

Store manager Don Antony said: “We are absolutely thrilled and honored to be shortlisted in the categories of Team of the Year and Independent Business of the Year. These recognitions highlight the dedication, hard work, and collaborative spirit of our entire team. We are eagerly looking forward to the ceremony and the chance to celebrate these achievements alongside other outstanding nominees. Our key team members will be attending the event, and we are excited to share this special moment with them.”

Don added that the shop tries to cater to students from nearby Stamford College, as well as the local community.

The shop is also shortlisted in the Team of the Year category.

Pet Stop is a finalist in the Independent Retailer category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024

Pet Stop has been open for seven years in the industrial estate in Market Deeping, run by Paula Machin. There are more than 7,000 lines in store and they focus on harness fitting for animals, as well as a dedicated raw room with over 10 brands.

“We are incredibly proud to be shortlisted, myself and my staff work so hard and to receive recognition in this way is amazing. Even if we don’t win to make the final is a huge achievement. There are some outstanding independent retailers in our area and we are grateful to be among them,” said Paula.

Simmons Optometrists is a finalist in the Independent Retailer category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024

James Alexander, who runs Simmons Optometrists in Oakham, said the awards ties in nearly with the week of the firm’s 50th anniversary.

“All of us feel so proud and grateful to be recognised and shortlisted for this award,” said James. “We really do put our all into every day, trying to do and be the best we can for all of our lovely patients. This we truly believe is the secret to our longstanding and continued success as a business, always showing care and giving time to people.

“We think long and hard about the innovative technology and products we offer and winning this award would certainly acknowledge that.

“Being shortlisted this year in particular means so much to us having been through a very sad and difficult time, with only recently losing our good friend and manager of 37 years. If we win, we will dedicate it to Mark.”

Vine House Farm, Deeping St James

Vine House Farm Shop and Cafe in Deeping St Nicholas is passionate about British and locally sourced food and champions small producers and Charlotte Yeung described it as “more than just a shop and café – it’s an inclusive destination for all”.

“Our team make our café a welcoming and relaxing place to visit; they take the time to talk to customers, know our regulars well and some love to serenade visitors celebrating special occasions! Much of what we serve in our cafe, which is made from scratch by our talented kitchen team, is available to purchase to enjoy at home from our farm shop.

“No visit is complete without a stroll around our large, award winning, wildlife garden and pond. This can also be appreciated from our large decking area; customers can watch dragonflies or follow the progress of our resident moorhens.”

The other categories are: Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Alltech); Best Independent Retailer (sponsored by Hegarty); Business Innovation (sponsored by Stamford College); Team of the Year (sponsored by PVS Media), Businessperson of the Year (sponsored by Quibble); Environmental Champion (judged by Lincolnshire County Council); Customer Care (sponsored by Thetford Farm Estate), Best Social Enterprise category, judged by Richard Olsen), Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) and Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Chattertons).

