In the run-up to the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2024, we are introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

The awards are being held on Friday, September 27, at Rutland Hall Hotel, sponsored by Hegarty, when finalists in 10 categories will discover who has won.

This week we’re featuring the finalists in the Small Business of the Year category, sponsored by South Kesteven District Council. Look out for other finalists over the coming weeks.

Going head to head will be BeFit Gym in Oakham, Pocket Sergeant (formerly of Market Deeping), Options Day Care Opportunities in Stamford and Two Chimps Coffee in Oakham.

BeFit Gym in Hackamore Way, Oakham is owned by Ben Easson. It is a fitness facility catering for all abilities, from beginners to elite athletes, and has a range of gym equipment, as well as offering over 20 fitness classes a week.

A year ago, the gym relocated to its current home, a 5,000 sqft gym, growing from 300 members to 800 and adding a coffee shop, supplement shop and a sunbed.

Ben said: “Our members range from 16 to 90 years old and are proud that we can offer something for everyone. Our core ethos is to improve people’s health, fitness and strength. We’re really looking forward to the awards night.”

Pocket Sergeant was created by former police officer Paul Cooper to put all the information police officers need to do their job in one place.

He has since launched an app called Misper to help find missing people.

Options Day Care Opportunities in Stamford that provides meaningful activities to enhance the lives of adults and young people with additional needs.

The firm attended the awards last year but didn’t win but director Kim Glitherow said: “To be finalists is just as good as winning and we can’t wait for this year’s event to celebrate with all the other finalists.

“Our aim is to provide a professional service that is tailored to individual needs and interests while enhancing independence skills as well as quality of life. We are a dedicated team of 7 staff who are devoted to creating a community that values diversity, dignity, and the unique abilities of all our adults and young people.”

Two Chimps Coffee based in Oakham is described as a “small team with a passion for opening the world of speciality coffee to everyone”. The firm is also nominated in the Environmental Champions category.

Laura Shead, from the firm, said: “As a small team of seven, we are very honoured to have been chosen as a finalist for the Small Business of the Year Award. We are a tight-knit group of coffee lovers who function off plenty of caffeine (naturally) and the mutual goal of growing Two Chimps, providing all coffee lovers with ethically sound and delicious speciality brews.

“With our carbon-neutral certification and increasing participation in trade shows, we’re thrilled to be expanding our Two Chimps family and welcoming new customers in both retail and wholesale.”

The other categories are: Best New Start-Up (sponsored by Alltech); Best Independent Retailer (sponsored by Hegarty); Business Innovation (sponsored by Stamford College); Best Social Enterprise (judged by Richard Olsen); Team of the Year (sponsored by PVS Media), Businessperson of the Year (sponsored by Quibble); Environmental Champion (judged by Lincolnshire County Council); Customer Care (sponsored by Thetford Farm Estate), and Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Chattertons).

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be bought from tinyurl.com/MercuryBusinessAwards2024

