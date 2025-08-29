A medieval castle is using 21st Century technology to help bring back an endangered butterfly.

The owners of Grimsthorpe Castle, near Bourne, have equipped their English Longhorn cattle with GPS collars as part of a grand plan to reintroduce the Duke of Burgundy butterfly.

The Duke of Burgundy is one of the most at-risk butterflies in the UK. Photo: Iain H Leach

Estate managers are working with national charity Butterfly Conservation to bring back the butterfly which once fluttered around its grounds.

The rare insect has been in sharp decline, mainly due to habitat loss and specifically that of its main caterpillar food plants - cowslips and primroses.

GPS collars are used to guide the cattle where and when to graze to allow these wildflowers to flourish in an attempt to lure back the Duke of Burgundy.

The estate's English Longhorn cattle have been fitted with GPS collars to aid targeted grazing Photo: Howard Leader

"This is a very exciting project,” said Dr Ian Paterson, from Butterfly Conservation's Lincolnshire branch.

“The Duke of Burgundy is one of our most vulnerable and threatened butterflies, but it's an absolutely beautiful species with chequered orange and black wings that look like a stained glass window.

"The main reasons this glorious butterfly disappeared from our landscape were avoidable human changes to the environment, so there is no reason that, with love, care and a bit of science, it couldn't thrive in Lincolnshire again."

The Grimsthorpe Castle estate was the last outpost for the Duke Of Burgundy butterfly in the East Midlands. Photo: supplied

The Duke of Burgundy is one of the UK’s most at-risk butterflies, and between 1982 and 2019 its distribution across the country plummeted by 89 per cent.

In the past, they could be found across Lincolnshire and the East Midlands, but died out through changes to land use, habitat destruction and a steady increase in light pollution.

Its last outpost in the region was, for many years, a discrete site on the Grimsthorpe estate, but numbers gradually dwindled until it died out about three years ago.

The Duke Of Burgundy butterfly needs cowslips and primroses to feed from during its caterpillar phase. Photo: Iain H Leach

Grimsthorpe Castle is now working with Butterfly Conservation volunteers to restore the habitat to the point where the Duke of Burgundy could be re-introduced.

Restoration includes targeted grazing to control the grasses and scrub and allow the naturally-occurring cowslips to recolonise the area.

But they can only flourish if grasses and other plants are grazed off at the right time of the year to allow for seed setting and germination.

"This is an area of rugged hillside with lots of scrubby clumps which are ideal for sheltering the caterpillars as they grow in the early spring,” explained Jim Handley, Grimsthorpe Castle’s head of gardens and landscape.

“We couldn’t possibly get electric fencing up so, with a grant from Butterfly Conservation, we bought GPS controlled collars to teach our cattle to graze precise parts of the site at exactly the right time of the year.

“That, combined with our estate team and volunteers pruning back the scrub and bushes, is really restoring the area to the kind of habitat the butterflies need."

As the cattle continue to be guided from space, the conservation group says the project is showing signs of success.

"This is the third year we have been working on the site and this year we did see the cowslips beginning to reappear,” Dr Paterson added.

“We will carry on with this work next year and the following spring we should be in a position to assess whether the site is ready to accept the first caterpillars from a Butterfly Conservation donor reserve in the south."