A horticultural show provided the perfect place for gardeners to admire their fellow growers’ proud achievements.

While it’s been a tricky year for veg - a wet start followed by three dry months - flowers have been abundant, according to Stamford Horticultural Society chairman John Mitchell.

The retired Stamford GP fared well in the veg section despite this, picking up the most points under the ‘blind’ judging system employed at the United Reformed Church Hall in Broad Street on Saturday (August 17).

Five-year-old Leo Tindall was a winner

But he was most impressed by the flower-growers this year, who dazzled with their giant dahlias as well as creating exceptional arrangements, both full-sized displays and in miniature.

Although the 220 entries were slightly down on last year, the photographic competition proved increasingly popular, as did the ‘floral art’ section, having been renamed on the entry form ‘flower arranging’ to make it sound more accessible.

John said: “We’ve had excellent support from our judges, who this year comprised Jim Osborne from Peterborough, who is highly regarded in the horticultural show world, John Burrows who gardens at Burghley house, Barrie Smith who is a national expert in seeds, David Hodson from Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society, Karen Lawrie from Stamford Floral Society, and cookery expert Sandra Jones.”

From left, show winners Sue Lee, Pauline Jones, Judy Measures, Leo Tindall, Dai Lewis, Honor Harris and Eric Kendrick. Photo: Simone Williams

Serving the teas, from the left, were Grace McHugh, Kay Bamford, Jo Wyatt, Ruth Carlton and Catherine Callow

Following judging at lunchtime on Saturday, the show opened to visitors at 2pm and a steady stream of people looked around the exhibits in the hall, taking inspiration and the chance to chat to those responsible.

There was a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and individuals, tea and homemade cakes were served, and at the end of the afternoon awards were presented to the winners in each category.

Winners were:

Dai Lewis - The Felix Vines Cup for three vases of three dahlias; The Jiffy Pot Trophy for most points in the dahlia section.

Chris Armstrong and Kay Bamford with her winning flower arrangement

Karen Cozens admires the fuchsias

Erik Kendrick - The Tom Dalton Vase for the best gladioli; The JE Dolby Trophy for the best asters or zinnias; W&J Brown Trophy for most points in the flowers section.

Pauline Jones - The Eric Walker Vase for mixed flowers; The Hart Rose Bowl for the best pot plant; The John Freeman Memorial Trophy for most points in the pot plants section.

John Jacques - The Dickon Sinker Trophy for sweet peas; The NDS bronze medal for the second best dahlia exhibit.

Jo Wyatt with an exquisite miniature floral arrangement

Creative designs were plentiful

Dai Lewis - NDS silver medal for the best exhibit in the dahlia section.

Kay Bamford - Garden News Shield for the best exhibit in the fruit section; The Dolby Trophy for best floral art exhibit.

Judy Measures - The M Rasell Cup for most points in the fruit section.

Bob Beck and his winning onions. Photo: Simone Williams

Perfection

Sue Lee - The Society Trophy for most points in the photography section.

Oliver O’Connor - Young Photographer winner.

Leo Tindall - The RHS Junior Award.

Tables of produce at the show

Dahlias were looking good this year

Douglas Matthew - Best garden ornament

Honor Harris - The Frank Fitchett Trophy for the best roses exhibit; The Bob Barford Trophy for the best salad vegetable exhibit; The Arthur Holmes Trophy for the best vegetable exhibit; The Floral Art Certificate; The Weightman Trophy for most points in the cookery section; The RHS Banksian Medal for most points in the horticultural sections; The Stanley Atkin Challenge Salver for most points in show excluding members’ only classes; and The Quincentenary Trophy for the society member with the most points in show.

John Mitchell - The J Naylor Prize for most points in the vegetables section excluding members’ classes; The Society Certificate for the best exhibit in the photography section; The Lady Exeter’s Trophy for the most points in the society’s shows in one year.

Judy Measures holds up her prize-winning blackberries and apples

The show attracted strong entries in the flowers sections

John Mitchell and Honor Harris were joint winners of the Alan Hart Award for the most points in the members’ classes.

Judy Willmott - Calamity Corner for her wayward beef tomato.

Honor Harris displayed the best salad vegetables

The hall was filled with colourful blooms

Prize-winning parsley

John Jacques won the sweet peas category

One category had people create a garden ornament

Pot plant exhibits

It’s been a tricky growing year for veg

Some of the best beans in town

The floral arrangements were particularly impressive this year

Fruits set out for judging

The quality of the flowers was extremely good

Calamity Corner included some less-than-radiant blooms, underwhelming baking and the winner - an extraordinarily ugly beef tomato

Boiled fruit cake entries

Macro photos of insects drew plenty of attention

Sunsets featured under the subject of beautiful skies in the photo competition

Beautiful skies in the photo section

The photography section was popular

Stamford Horticultural Society also holds a show each spring.