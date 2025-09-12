Meet the Independent Retailer finalists in the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025

In the run-up to the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025, we’ll be introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

The awards are being held on Friday, September 19, at Rutland Hall Hotel, sponsored by Hegarty, when finalists in 10 categories will discover who has won.

This week, we are featuring the Best Independent Retailer category. They are: RUBIROX in Stamford, Lily and Honey Bakery in Oakham and Two Chimps Coffee in Oakham.|

Rubirox is a jewellers in St Mary’s Street, Stamford, which offers unique and contemporary jewellery, including wedding and engagement rings, as well as ear piercing and bracelet welding, celebrating individuality and craftsmanship.

Director Ben Stevenson said: “As an independent business, we take great pride in creating a welcoming space where our customers can find pieces that truly reflect their personal style.

“Being shortlisted in the Best Independent Retailer category is a huge honour. It’s a testament to the hard work, creativity, and care our team puts into everything we do – and it means the world to us to be recognised alongside such inspiring independents.”

Lily and Honey is an artisan bakery in Knight’s Yard, Oakham, offering freshly baked bread, viennoiserie - a dough product which is neither pastry nor bread - and plenty of other bakes.

Co-owner Nicolle Bradbury said: “We change our range regularly for seasonal bakes but always stock the firm favourites daily. Be quick if you want a cinnamon bun though!

“We're delighted to be shortlisted alongside Rubirox and Two Chimps. We've worked incredibly hard over the past few years to build the business and couldn't have done it without our team and loyal customers.”

Carbon-neutral speciality coffee roastery Two Chimps Coffee recently relocated from rented space at Oakham Enterprise Park to a newly-renovated space in Pillings Road.

Founded by head chimps Andy Cross and Laura Shead in 2016, this move signifies their continued commitment to offering the very best single origin coffee which is also fully carbon neutral. It also supports their growth, with the new purpose-built premises offering more space for the company to host events and courses.

Andy and Laura are hoping to replicate the success they enjoyed last year when they picked up the Small Business of the Year prize.

The shortlisted businesses in the other categories are:

Best New Start-Up - sponsored by Alltech: George's Food Hub in Stamford, Rutland Hideaways and The Hub at Rutland Point.

Businessperson of the Year - Sponsored by CLM: Mark Story of Story Electrical in Market Deeping, Amy Clifford of The March Hare Catering and Camille Ortega McLean of Bulwick Village Shop and The Pickled Village.

Customer Care (open for sponsorship): Boots Opticians Stamford, CG New Build Snagging in Bourne and H Creative Services in Stamford.

Environmental Champion (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery in Stamford, Inspire Education Group in Stamford and Versatile in Oakham.

Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): George’s Food Hub in Stamford, Bythams Community Shop and Cafe in Castle Bytham and Birch Tree Cafe in Easton-on-the-Hill.

Team of the Year (open for sponsorship): Birch Tree Cafe, Nene Valley Railway in Wansford and Tys Retail Ltd in Stamford.

Employee of the Year (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): Alexandra Colley of Stamford School, Esther Brown of H Creative Services in Stamford, and Tymoteusz Kramek of W H Munton and Son in Bourne.

Business Innovation category (sponsored by PVS Media): Graphics Brands Ltd in Ketton and The March Hare Catering in Grimsthorpe.

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council): Bythams Community Shop and Cafe, Owen Thomas Door Painting in Rutland and Options Day Care Opportunities in Stamford.

Large Business of the Year (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery, Vine House Farm Shop and Cafe in Deeping, Boss Cabins in Bourne, Inspire Education Group and The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford.

