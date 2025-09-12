In the run-up to the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025, we’re meeting the finalists in each of our categories.

The awards are being held on Friday, September 19, at Rutland Hall Hotel, sponsored by Hegarty, when finalists in 10 categories will discover who has won.

This week we are featuring the Large Business of the Year finalists. They are: Cornish Bakery, Vine House Farm Shop and Cafe in Deeping, Boss Cabins in Bourne, Inspire Education Group and The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford.

Cornish Bakery is finalist in the Large Business of the Year at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025. Photo: Supplied

Cornish Bakery was founded in 1994 by Steve Grocutt and is an independent bakery chain known for its traditional Cornish pasties and other baked goods. The Stamford branch opened in the High Street in 2022 and serves more than 21,000 people a year, making £1.3m.

The business also supports good causes including Stamford Hospital, MindSpace Stamford and Stamford Rugby Club.

Bakery manager Sean Milton said: “Being awarded finalist status in the Rutland and Stamford Mercury Business Awards is a huge achievement we are grateful for the team in Stamford who work endlessly to keep the bakery moving forward and trying to do right by the town. Team Stamford is truly redefining what a bakery is, does and can be.”

Vine House Farm shop and cafe is a finalist in the Large Business of the Year category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards. Photo: Supplied

Vine House Farm Shop and Cafe in Deeping is a popular farm shop and cafe and a large-scale website business selling bird food produced from its neighbouring farm.

Head of sales Charlotte Yeung said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted in the Large Business of the Year category. We're not just about profit - everything we do takes into consideration our passion for wildlife, nature, conservation, supporting local suppliers and ensuring our customers get the very best of what we provide.

“No matter what part of the business they work in, it is every member of our team that helps us to achieve our goals.”

Boss Cabins is a finalist in the Large Business of the Year category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards. Photo: Supplied

Based in Bourne, Boss Cabins designs and manufactures premium welfare units, supplying high-quality energy-efficient solutions to the construction, infrastructure, and events sectors. The company’s products include welfare units, toilets, drying cabins, charge stations and more.

Since founding in 2010, Boss Cabins has experienced phenomenal growth, rising to become the UK’s market-leading welfare manufacturer. In just the last year, turnover rose from £27.9 million to £32.7 million, a 17% year-on-year increase. These figures highlight the company’s operational excellence and strategic focus on innovation and customer value.

Chairman Duncan Wordsworth said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be shortlisted. It’s a real testament to the hard work of our incredible team and the belief we’ve had in doing things differently—more sustainably, more responsibly, and with real purpose. Recognition like this means the world to us.”

Inspire Education Group is a Large Business of the Year finalist at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025. Photo: Supplied

Inspire Education Group runs Stamford College in Drift Road.

Chief executive officer Rachel Nicholls said: “This nomination is a powerful recognition of Inspire Education Group’s role as a major driver of economic growth and opportunity in our region. We’ve grown not only in scale, but in the value of what we deliver - from equipping thousands of students with industry-ready skills to partnering with employers to shape the workforce of the future.

“I’m incredibly proud of our teams for turning ambition into meaningful impact for the communities we serve.”

The William Cecil Hotel is a finalist in the Large Business of the Year category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards. Photo: Supplied

The William Cecil Hotel is based in High Street St Martin’s in Stamford and is part of the Woodford Group.

Marketing director Sophie Taylor said: “We're so delighted to be shortlisted for Large Business of the Year. This feels extra special because it celebrates our local community - the place where we live, work, and welcome so many visitors to discover our fabulous region.

“This nomination is a reflection of our team's hard work, and the support of such an amazing local community, and we are so proud to be part of such a thriving part of the country.”

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. All the winners. Photo: Paul Marriott

Hegarty is our headline sponsor

Mercury Business Awards

With thanks to our headline sponsor Hegarty, category sponsors CLM, Inspire Education Group, South Kesteven District Council, Alltech and PVS Media, programme sponsor The George Inn Oakham and host and winners’ champagne sponsor Rutland Hall Hotel.

The shortlisted businesses in the other categories are:

Best New Start-Up - sponsored by Alltech: George's Food Hub in Stamford, Rutland Hideaways and The Hub at Rutland Point.

Businessperson of the Year - Sponsored by CLM: Mark Story of Story Electrical in Market Deeping, Amy Clifford of The March Hare Catering and Camille Ortega McLean of Bulwick Village Shop and The Pickled Village.

Customer Care (open for sponsorship): Boots Opticians Stamford, CG New Build Snagging in Bourne and H Creative Services in Stamford.

Environmental Champion (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery in Stamford, Inspire Education Group in Stamford and Versatile in Oakham.

Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): George’s Food Hub in Stamford, Bythams Community Shop and Cafe in Castle Bytham and Birch Tree Cafe in Easton-on-the-Hill.

Team of the Year (open for sponsorship): Birch Tree Cafe, Nene Valley Railway in Wansford and Tys Retail Ltd in Stamford.

Employee of the Year (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): Alexandra Colley of Stamford School, Esther Brown of H Creative Services in Stamford, and Tymoteusz Kramek of W H Munton and Son in Bourne.

Best Independent Retailer: RUBIROX in Stamford, Lily and Honey Bakery in Oakham and Two Chimps Coffee in Oakham.|

Business Innovation category (sponsored by PVS Media): Graphics Brands Ltd in Ketton and The March Hare Catering in Grimsthorpe.

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council): Bythams Community Shop and Cafe, Owen Thomas Door Painting in Rutland and Options Day Care Opportunities in Stamford.

