Fans of all things paranormal can delve into the spiritual realm as a Stamford-based production company returns with a new TV season.

Longdog Productions, started by Mark Guthrie about two decades ago, has found new fame with its ghost-hunting TV show, Lost Souls.

Mark, who has produced award-winning short and feature-length films for the BBC, Channel 4 and Paramount+, is excited to bring the documentary back to the television screens.

Mark Guthrie from Stamford is excited to bring season two of Lost Souls back to the television screens. Photo: Martyna Wiecha/Iliffe Media

Season two of Lost Souls is set to air this autumn on streaming platforms including Prime Video and Hulu, with season one now available to watch on Prime Video UK.

The documentary-style show follows presenters Liv Edkins, from Stamford, and Jason Coupland as they visit modern yet rarely explored locations across the UK – including a factory in Ketton.

Mark – a fan of the paranormal himself – wanted to create something more serious, grown-up and less sensational.

Lost Souls is a paranormal TV show, which explores modern locations. Photo: Supplied

Mark started working on the TV show in 2017. Photo: Supplied

“We are not looking for proof; instead, we’re looking for a conversation,” said Mark, who has lived in Stamford for about 15 years, having moved from Cornwall.

“We go to modern locations where somebody has passed away recently – places that have been in use over the last five decades, such as hospitals, schools or factories.

“We believe we’re more likely to make contact there as the energy is stronger compared to something 300 years old.

Mark started his company Longdog Productions about two decades ago. Photo: Martyna Wiecha/Iliffe Media

“For example, in schools, a headteacher who has spent their entire life there might want to return because it meant so much to them.

“So we go to places that people might have been attached to and try to understand what it’s like on the other side – we ask them about their age and whether their pets or family are there.”

Mark’s company is run by a close-knit team of three, including his wife Julia, originally from Peterborough, who handles much of the writing.

Filming from season one

Season one explores locations in and around Lincolnshire, including a factory in Ketton. Photo: Supplied

The 55-year-old has spent his entire life in the creative industry, beginning with work for mainstream magazines, including fashion titles such as GQ and Harper’s Bazaar.

In the early 2000s, he wrote a show for Channel 4 which did not progress, but his exposure to the film and media industry – combined with his passion for creating – led him to start his own production company in 2005.

Since then, he has freelanced as a producer for mainstream channels, including the BBC and Channel 4.

Liv and Jason find themselves alone in a factory that was left exactly as it was, the day it closed in 1999. Photo: Supplied

His latest projects include The Madame Blanc Mysteries – a Channel 5 comedy-crime drama – and A Kind of Spark – a BBC children’s drama.

Lost Souls is Mark’s first TV show, which he began working on in 2017 after deciding to focus on his own projects rather than working for other companies. The series explores locations in and around Lincolnshire.

In the second season, the investigation stretches across the country and includes two world-famous locations – Borley Rectory in Essex and 30 East Drive near Leeds – both widely dubbed the most haunted in England.

Season two will explore some well-know locations, including Borley Rectory in Essex and 30 East Drive near Leeds. Photo: Supplied

Filming from season two at a cemetery. Photo: Supplied

Lost Souls is Mark's first TV show. Photo: Supplied

Mark said the popularity of the first season has made it possible to continue the project, with filming for season three set to start later this year.

He noted that getting your name out there in the media industry is not easy and he is pleased to finally be receiving recognition.

“We spent the last seven years doing Lost Souls, and stuff for other companies, and now we are stretching our legs a little bit and commissioning for other shows.

The team at an RAF base, filming for season one. Photo: Supplied

Mark started his career working for national magazines including GQ and Harper's Bazaar in the 90s. Photo: Supplied

“It’s taken such a long time to get here so to finally start getting recognition feels good, especially as a small company.

“The years of hard work has paid off and people do like what we do.”

