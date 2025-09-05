In the run-up to the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025, we’ll be introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

The awards are being held on Friday, September 19, at Rutland Hall Hotel, sponsored by Hegarty, when finalists in 10 categories will discover who has won.

This week, we are featuring the finalists in Small Business of the Year, sponsored by South Kesteven District Council. They are: Bythams Community Shop and Cafe, Owen Thomas Door Painting in Rutland and Options Day Care Opportunities in Stamford.

The Bythams Community Shop is a finalist in the Small Business of the Year category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025. Photo: Supplied

The Bythams Community shop is a general store with a cafe, which stocks, where possible, locally produced food and artisan craft products. The cafe also serves as a venue for local groups to meet socially including the Knit and Natter group.

In addition to three part-time paid managers, the shop is staffed by a pool of over 40 unpaid volunteers.

Secretary Ian Dugmore said: “By any measure the Bythams Community Shop is a valued asset in the area with footfall increasing year on year. Being short-listed in the Business Awards is exciting for us because it validates the balance we strive to manage in running a business for the benefit of the community.

“It is a tribute to all the people, from the original project team to the managers and volunteers who currently run the shop, for their hard work and dedication providing an asset for the community.”

Owen Thomas Door Painting is a finalist in the Small Business of the Year category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards. Photo: Supplied

Owen Thomas was a painter and decorator until a freak accident in 2015 in which he shattered his legs and ankles, and had to have metal plates fitted. He is now unable to climb a ladder, which meant he had to adapt his business and now does high-end exterior door painting.

He said: “To get into the finalist stage to me is an absolute benchmark and privilege. It's a sense of achievement and recognition that celebrates and confirms my standard of work and the very personal journey I've taken to get here.”

He said if he won, the award would be dedicated to his dad, who has been decorating for nearly 60 years but has recently made the difficult decision to retire.

“Winning this award would be an absolute honour to him and his retirement having always tried to keep me on the straight and narrow,” added Owen.

Options Day Care Opportunities is a finalist in the Small Business of the Year category at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards. Photo: Supplied

Options Day Care Opportunities is a day service for adults and young people with additional needs, providing meaningful activities that enhance the lives of the individuals we support.

“Our aim is to provide a professional service that is tailored to individual needs and interests while enhancing independence skills as well as quality of life. We are a dedicated team who are devoted to creating a community that values diversity, dignity, and the unique abilities of all our adults and young people,” said Kim Glitherow.

The 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards, Rutland Hall Hotel, Rutland, on September 27, 2024. All the winners. Photo: Paul Marriott

Hegarty is our headline sponsor

Mercury Business Awards

With thanks to our headline sponsor Hegarty, category sponsors CLM, Inspire Education Group, South Kesteven District Council, Alltech and PVS Media, programme sponsor The George Inn Oakham and host and winners’ champagne sponsor Rutland Hall Hotel.

The shortlisted businesses in the other categories are:

Best New Start-Up - sponsored by Alltech: George's Food Hub in Stamford, Rutland Hideaways and The Hub at Rutland Point.

Alltech logo

Businessperson of the Year - Sponsored by CLM: Mark Story of Story Electrical in Market Deeping, Amy Clifford of The March Hare Catering and Camille Ortega McLean of Bulwick Village Shop and The Pickled Village.

CLM

Best Independent Retailer (open for sponsorship): RUBIROX in Stamford, Lily and Honey Bakery in Oakham and Two Chimps Coffee in Oakham.|

Environmental Champion (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery in Stamford, Inspire Education Group in Stamford and Versatile in Oakham.

Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): George’s Food Hub in Stamford, Bythams Community Shop and Cafe in Castle Bytham and Birch Tree Cafe in Easton-on-the-Hill.

PVS Media

Team of the Year (open for sponsorship): Birch Tree Cafe, Nene Valley Railway in Wansford and Tys Retail Ltd in Stamford.

Employee of the Year (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): Alexandra Colley of Stamford School, Esther Brown of H Creative Services in Stamford, and Tymoteusz Kramek of W H Munton and Son in Bourne.

Business Innovation category (sponsored by PVS Media): Graphics Brands Ltd in Ketton and The March Hare Catering in Grimsthorpe.

Customer Care (open for sponsorship): Boots Opticians Stamford, CG New Build Snagging in Bourne and H Creative Services in Stamford.

South Kesteven District Council

Large Business of the Year (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery, Vine House Farm Shop and Cafe in Deeping, Boss Cabins in Bourne, Inspire Education Group and The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford.

For more details and to buy tickets, click here