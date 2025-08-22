Meet the Team of the Year finalists in the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025

In the run-up to the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025, we’ll be introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

The awards are being held on Friday, September 19, at Rutland Hall Hotel, sponsored by Hegarty, when finalists in 10 categories will discover who has won.

This week, we’re featuring the Team of the Year (open for sponsorship) finalists. They are Birch Tree Cafe, Nene Valley Railway in Wansford and Tys Retail Ltd in Stamford.

The Birch Tree Cafe is based in Easton-on-the-Hill and offers opportunities to young people with Down’s syndrome. It won the prize in 2023. It is now at the point where it is financially sustainable enough to be able to support 29 young people.

The team comprises six trustees, eight paid members of staff, 20 volunteers and 29 young people with Down’s syndrome, some attend with a personal assistant who also end up helping.

Trustee Tim Nicol said: “We think our ‘magic mix’ of paid staff and volunteers is fundamental to our success and the whole team would get a collective motivational boost and would share the pride in achievement if we are fortunate enough to win this award.”

Nene Valley Railway is a historical attraction, based at Wansford, and running steam trains along the line to Peterborough.

General manager Tracy Spring said: “Being nominated as a finalist in the Team of the Year category is a truly incredible feeling for all of us at Nene Valley Railway. It’s an honour to be recognised, and it serves as a heartfelt thank you to every single one of our supporters, volunteers, members, and staff. Without the dedication, time, and passion each individual brings, Nene Valley Railway simply wouldn’t be the treasured historical attraction it is today.

“This recognition is not just for the railway itself, it’s for everyone who helps keep its spirit alive. From preserving our heritage to creating memorable experiences for visitors, each contribution plays a part in making Nene Valley Railway a place we can all be proud to share and celebrate.”

The team at Nisa Local Northfields on the corner of Drift Road and Kesteven Road in Stamford has been shortlisted under its parent company name of Tys Retail.

Store manager Don Manavalan said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been named a finalist. It’s a real honour to be recognised, and we’re very much looking forward to the awards evening.

"At Nisa Local Northfields in Stamford, we’re more than just a convenience store — we’re a part of the local community. From day-to-day essentials to friendly customer service, our aim is to provide a welcoming, reliable, and supportive presence for everyone who walks through our doors.

“Being shortlisted for Team of the Year means so much to us, as it truly reflects the dedication and team spirit that our staff demonstrate every single day. Whether it's supporting local causes, going the extra mile for our customers, or just looking out for one another, our team takes real pride in what we do — and we’re incredibly proud to have that recognised."

The shortlisted businesses in the other categories are:

Best New Start-Up - sponsored by Alltech: George's Food Hub in Stamford, Rutland Hideaways and The Hub at Rutland Point.

Businessperson of the Year - Sponsored by CLM: Mark Story of Story Electrical in Market Deeping, Amy Clifford of The March Hare Catering and Camille Ortega McLean of Bulwick Village Shop and The Pickled Village.

Best Independent Retailer (open for sponsorship): RUBIROX in Stamford, Lily and Honey Bakery in Oakham and Two Chimps Coffee in Oakham.|

Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): George’s Food Hub in Stamford, Bythams Community Shop and Cafe in Castle Bytham and Birch Tree Cafe in Easton-on-the-Hill.

Employee/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by Inspire Education Group): Alexandra Colley of Stamford School, Alex Dunbar of Stonetech UK Ltd in Stamford, Esther Brown of H Creative Services in Stamford, and Tymoteusz Kramek of W H Munton and Son in Bourne.

Business Innovation category (sponsored by PVS Media): Graphics Brands Ltd in Ketton and The March Hare Catering in Grimsthorpe.

Customer Care (open for sponsorship): Boots Opticians Stamford, CG New Build Snagging in Bourne and H Creative Services in Stamford.

Environmental Champion (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery in Stamford, Inspire Education Group in Stamford and Versatile in Oakham.

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council): Bythams Community Shop and Cafe, Owen Thomas Door Painting in Rutland and Options Day Care Opportunities in Stamford.

Large Business of the Year (open for sponsorship): Cornish Bakery, Vine House Farm Shop and Cafe in Deeping, Boss Cabins in Bourne, Inspire Education Group and The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford.

