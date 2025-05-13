A therapist has been chosen as the new face of poetry in Stamford.

Judges have selected Ross Ayres to become the town’s new poet laureate with the responsibility of performing at civic events.

He is a regular contributor to the Pint of Poetry events hosted by South Kesteven District Council at Stamford Arts Centre.

Ross Ayres with the former poet laureate Caroline Avnit.

Ross, who lives in Paston near Peterborough, said: “I am over the moon with winning the laureate role. I hope I can serve the local poetry scene with authenticity and help to grow the already thriving community.

“I want to showcase the connective power of poetry and help bring the poet out in those that are hesitant or emerging.”

Ross describes himself as an experienced therapist and spoken word artist. His work in verse is rooted in psychology and delivered with a gritty style, exploring the raw edges of human suffering, resilience and triumph.

Ross Ayres.

He won after taking part in open auditions.

Deputy leader of SKDC Paul Stokes (Ind) said: “This was a fantastic evening and congratulations must go to all the finalists who are all first-class performers and writers.”