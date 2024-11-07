A hospital trust’s board of directors will be quizzed on plans.

The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s board of directors is inviting people to the new meeting hall at Stamford Hospital on Tuesday (November 12) at 2pm.

Topics on the agenda include an update on the development plans for Stamford and the community diagnostic centre in Peterborough.

An artist's impression of the new Day Treatment Unit at Stamford Hospital

Members of the public will then be invited to ask any questions they have relating to matters covered in the meeting.

Anyone wishing to submit questions should email nwangliaft.trustboard@nhs.net by 5pm on Sunday (November 10).



