The bridge year runs from April 1 to March 31 so, last week, 2023/2024 came to its conclusion, writes Marcus Witt, of Stamford Bridge Club.

It turned out to be a good year with attendances up 15 tables per week (or 60 player-visits) on the previous year. Membership stands at just over 700.

Nothing would be possible without the help of willing volunteers – from directing sessions to being involved in social events, such as running quiz nights and preparing the barbecue – and John Prior will be hosting a chairman’s afternoon tea later this month to recognise and thanks all those who do so much for the club.

In addition, the AGM will take place on Wednesday, April 24 in the clubhouse at 7pm. As we have done for the past few years, there will be a post-meeting duplicate. Here’s to a successful 2024/2025.

Hand of the Week

Today’s deal was played at a recent Wednesday morning session where we were practising splinter bids, a recent topic for the group. Splinter bids are unnecessary jumps that show 4+card trump support for partner and sufficient values to commit to the level of the trump fit (usually game). Importantly, the bid shows a singleton or void in the bid suit.

Hand diagram

Why was the name “splinter” adopted? Well, a suit is 4+cards, a fragment 2-3 cards, so “splinter” is appropriate to describe a lesser holding. When North bids 3H to show the heart shortage, South’s heart holding is perfect. Later, when South bids 6D, the partnership is already committed to a slam, and this bid is necessarily a grand slam try. South can play out the deal before the lead is made – 13 tricks from five spades, one heart, two heart ruffs, three diamonds (DQ now gold dust) and two clubs. West leads HK and South plays as noted, remembering to delay drawing trumps to allow the heart ruffs (yes, an alternative line would see declarer set up a fourth diamond winner).

Well done to the one pair that got to the 7level.

Tip

The tricky part of bridge is often putting all the stages/clues together. Here North South had enough in their bidding armoury to reach the grand slam. Keeping a clear and calm head is vital.