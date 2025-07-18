Gym memberships will continue to fall at a council-facility if it is not improved, councillors have warned.

At a leisure overview and scrutiny committee at South Kesteven District Council on Tuesday (July 16), councillors said that PureGym, which opened in the former Carpetright store in Ryhall Road, Stamford in March, has been attracting additional members, while the council’s leisure centre in nearby Drift Road has seen a decline in users.

South Kesteven District Council said the number of users at Stamford Leisure Centre has declined by 15% in the 12 months to May.

The district council said this is because of increased competition from PureGym.

Coun Rhea Rayside (Independent), who sits on the Stamford St George's ward, said the biggest complaint she’s received is that the changing facilities at the council facility aren’t very clean.

She said: “I appreciate that PureGym has been a bit of a sore side in terms of our decrease. However, the facility lies in my ward and the general consensus is that facilities are not necessarily clean, the dressing room in particular.”

Coun Robert Leadenham (Con) suggested that if the leisure centre was better maintained, it would attract more people.

He added: “When you go to PureGym, they offer a full package. When you walk into the toilets, they’re spotless, you walk in the gym they’re spotless, you park your car outside, it's spotless and well maintained.

“People will come if the whole package is as good as anything else. It’s all about buyers looking and buying with their eyes.”

Coun Barry Dobson (Ind) acknowledged that the facilities needed refurbishing, but said the council will never be able to compete with the private sector.

He said: “What I’ve seen in my years of going around the leisure centres is that cleanliness has improved, but there are still problems with the buildings which don’t allow them to be pristine. I don’t think we’ll ever be able to commit to being able to compete against people like the Borderville in Stamford which is a huge centre.

“If you look at the Stamford centre in the machine room, it’s very compact, it’s very narrow and I would guess if we reduced the number of units in there for exercise it probably would be more popular.”

But Coun Gareth Knight (Con) said that any improvements would need to be fully costed.

He added: “There’s no doubt that the gym equipment is reaching the end of its life. I don’t think anyone’s disputing that. I think the issue is that we have a finite amount of money, is refurbishing the gym the thing that’s going to attract more members?

“We’ve got to have a fully costed market research case for what that potential members want. Is spending money on gym equipment necessarily going to be the thing that brings in the most people, when perhaps that money could be spent on a complete refurbishment of the changing facilities?”

Head of leisure at the district council, Karen Whitfield, said the council had already made some improvements to the leisure centre.

She added: “We are aware that there were some cleanliness issues reported at the Stamford leisure pool. The team has been doing more spot checks and we’ve seen a marked improvement.

“I think there’s an issue that the changing rooms are tired and do require investment, but as we’ve discussed at the council many times we are currently working through condition survey items for the leisure centres, focusing on category D items which are end of life health and safety.

“We have got a significant undertaking and some of those improvements that we’re making are behind closed doors and unfortunately people don’t always see the benefit of those. We’re committed to working through those and it is a council responsibility to provide that investment but we can only invest in what the council can afford to and obviously that’s set in the annual budget.”