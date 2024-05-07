A man has admitted offences of wounding and possessing an offensive weapon following an incident on a street in Stamford.

Officers were called to Foundry Road, Stamford, during the early hours of Monday, April 1, to a report of an assault.

Lincolnshire Police said a man was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment after the incident.

Four men today (Tuesday, May 7) appeared at Lincoln Crown Court in connection with the incident.

Jamie Musgrove, 20, from Kesteven Road, Stamford, pleaded guilty to three offences relating to the incident.

He admitted a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, having an offensive weapon namely a tyre wrench in Foundry Road, Stamford, and assaulting an emergency worker.

Jamie Musgrove

Archie Coulson, 19, of Uffington Road, Stamford, denied a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pleaded guilty to having a bladed article namely a kitchen style knife with a black handle in Foundry Road, Stamford.

Ellis Musgrove. He now has a tattoo on the front of his neck and has a beard.

Ellis Musgrove, 27, of Kesteven Road, Stamford, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

George Broom

George Broom, 26, of Spinney Lane, Ryhall, is also charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but did not enter a plea to the offence.

Recorder Jacob Hallam KC told Jamie Musgrove that he would receive a shorter sentence because of his early guilty plea. He will be sentenced after the trial of the other defendants.

Their trial will take place at Lincoln Crown Court in the week beginning September 23 and is expected to last up to seven days.

All four defendants were remanded back into custody and Broom will appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on May 31.

Following the incident Detective Inspector Dave Penney, North and South Kesteven CID, Lincolnshire Police, said: "I'd like to say thank you to our local community and the people who came forward with information when we made our appeal. Every piece of information shared helped us to complete a balanced and fair investigation.

"We're unable to share further details until court proceedings are completed. As proceedings are ongoing I ask people not to speculate until any court case is concluded."