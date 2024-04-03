Four men accused of a violent attack have been remanded in custody until May.

The suspects were arrested and charged by Lincolnshire Police following a serious assault on a man in Foundry Road, Stamford, on Monday (April 1).

Ellis Musgrove, 27, of Kesteven Road, Stamford, and George Broom, 26, of Spinney Lane, Ryhall, have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Ellis Musgrove, George Broom and Jamie Musgrove are three of the men remanded in custody until May

Jamie Musgrove, 20, from Kesteven Road, Stamford, has been charged with GBH, possession of offensive weapon and assaulting an emergency worker.

Archie Coulson, 19, of Uffington Road, Stamford, has been charged with GBH and possession of offensive weapon.

All four appeared before a magistrate in Lincoln today (Wednesday, April 3) and were remanded by the court into custody until their next appearance - at Lincoln Crown Court - on Tuesday, May 7.

Detective Inspector Dave Penney said: "I'd like to say thank you to our local community and the people who came forward with information when we made our appeal.

“Every piece of information shared helped us to complete a balanced and fair investigation.

"We're unable to share further details until court proceedings are completed. As proceedings are ongoing I ask people not to speculate until any court case is concluded."