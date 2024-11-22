The sentencing of four men who admit wounding another has been adjourned until the New Year.

Ellis Musgrove, 27, George Broom, 26, Archie Coulson, 19, and Jamie Musgrove, 20, were all due to be sentenced today (Friday, November 22) for their role in wounding Rhys Ford during an incident in Stamford.

But a Lincoln Crown Court hearing was told the case could not proceed as a number of pre-sentence reports on the defendants were not ready.

The court heard Broom had been unable to attend an appointment with a psychiatrist after contacting covid while on remand in prison.

An updated probation report was also requested for Coulson.

All four men appeared in court via videolinks from prison.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told all four defendants that they would now be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court on January 6.

Ellis Musgrove, of Kesteven Road, Stamford, and Broom, of Spinney Lane, Ryhall, are to be sentenced for an offence of Section 20 unlawful wounding.

Coulson, of Uffington Road, Stamford, and Jamie Musgrove, 20, of Kesteven Road, Stamford, have admitted the more serious charge of Section 18 wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to the victim.

Coulson has also pleaded guilty to having a bladed article, namely a kitchen style knife with a black handle, in Foundry Road, Stamford, on April 1.

Jamie Musgrove has admitted two further charges of having an offensive weapon, namely a tyre wrench, in Foundry Road, and assaulting an emergency worker.

A previous hearing was told the complainant, Mr Ford, had been consulted about the guilty pleas and they were acceptable to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lincolnshire Police previously said that officers were called to Foundry Road, during the early hours of Monday, April 1, to a report of an assault.

Mr Ford was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment after the incident.