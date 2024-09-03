A support group will help those feeling pants about the menopause.

The Peri Meri Menopause Moments Project is running a five-week programme at Stamford Arts Centre starting next Wednesday (September 11).

The two-hour free sessions will cover topics including symptoms, mental health and medications.

The programme will take place at Stamford Arts Centre

A spokesperson for The Peri Meri Menopause Moments Project said: “If your menopause is making you feel pants, then you’re not alone.

“Come along and enjoy all the free support that the programme has to offer.

“You may find something to help you that you never imagined could.”

To book a place visit: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/everyone/1258405.

Or for more information email meno@every-one.org.uk.





