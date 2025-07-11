Join us for a look back at what was in our newspaper in June 2015, 2000, 1975, 1925, and 1825.

10 years ago

A new, open house will start at Ryhall Library on Tuesday thanks to a group of volunteers.

They will supervise sessions from 2pm to 4.30pm every Tuesday and Friday.

Light refreshments will be offered at affordable prices. In addition, basic library lending services will be available, and residents can use the computers (shortly to be upgraded and already served with high speed fibre connectivity) and the photocopier, as well as purchase greetings cards.

10 years ago: Library volunteers and primary school pupils in Ryhall

Rutland County Council will still operate the normal library service on Mondays, Thursdays (with later closing time) and Saturday mornings.

The volunteers hope to offer additional services such as instruction on the use of tablets and smart phones and computer classes.

The extra opening times will create greater opportunity for the children of nearby Ryhall Primary School to use the facilities, and headteacher Katy Kato has already discussed this with the project team.

10 years ago: Penny farthing cyclist Keith Reid with Gillian Tordoff and James Cottam

A principal wants to move his sixth form out of Oakham to offer a "permanent solution" to the problem of post-16 education in Stamford.

Casterton Business and Enterprise College principal Carl Smith hopes to relocate his school's sixth form, currently run as Rutland County College, from Oakham to Great Casterton by 2017.

The move would bring all the schools' pupils from ages 11 to 18 onto the same site, which would be renamed Casterton College, Rutland.

Mr Smith promised "virtually a new school" when he took over from Victoria Crosher in April. He has launched a consultation on the plans and has asked pupils, parents and staff to vote on the move.

He said: "This reflects the fact that 70 per cent of our cohort actually live in Stamford. We think we have a responsibility to serve their needs as well as people on the other side of the county.

"We are quite excited. We would hope that the people of Stamford and eastern Rutland will also be excited and feel it is a good opportunity."

No Stamford school has offered a full A-level state education since the abolition of the Stamford Endowed Schools scholarship scheme in 2012, although A-levels can be studied at New College Stamford.

Stamford Welland Academy principal Anthony Partington has made his desire for a sixth form clear, but pupil numbers at the school are not yet high enough to make it viable.

10 years ago: Ben Evans, Alan Flanders, Dan Barford and Rylan Orchard strike a pose for a Dosh4Defibs calendar

Dannii Vincent, who started the Dosh4Defibs campaign in Stamford, is now appealing to clubs and businesses to strip off and help fill a calendar’s pages. Money raised through the sale of the 2016 calendar will help fund four new defibrillators.

25 years ago

Nearly 900 businesses and organisations have been sent letters urging them to join the Blackstones Sports and Social Club appeal.

Club members sent out 890 letters asking people to help raise £1 million to save the historic club from being bulldozed.

The mailshot was organised by club members Rita Downs and John Aylin, who were helped by other members with addressing envelopes.

ABOVE: 25 years ago: Rita Downs with some of the letters about Blackstone's Sports and Social Club, with John Aylin, Evelyn Bobbs, Bet Vellam and Jenny Harris LEFT: Former Wakes manager Dave McNish

Kita said a big thank you should also go to her employers Trade Service Information, of Cherryholt Road, Stamford, which allowed them to use their franking machine,

The Mercury launched the appeal to save the Blackstone’s ground from being turned into housing development.

50 years ago: Children who performed in The Midnight Thief

Former Wakes manager Dave McNish is to manage Stamford's Newage Football Club,

Several high profile names were considered for the role but it was announced this week the experienced and much-respected former Bourne Town boss has been selected.

Newage says McNish is the ideal candidate to lead the Division One side into the Premier League, where many fans consider they belong.

Dave, who has had many years experience in the UCL, has promised to build upon the solid foundations laid down by former Newage managers, Roger Corby and Phil Templeman.

He said: "I believe there is room for a third footballing force in Stamford to compete with Stamford AFC and Blackstones.

"The committee at Newage approached me and I was immediately attracted to the role. I was very impressed by the present setup and the ambitions of the club.

"It seemed to me the club was somewhat of a 'sleeping giant' with a lot of potential.”

25 years ago: The Small Business Network in Stamford

A small business network for Stamford has held its first meeting.

The Stamford Small Business Network was formed to provide support and help for small local businesses, including those operated from people's homes.

The meeting at St Jacques cafe, All Saints' Street, gave group members a head start in networking.

With the help of the Greater Peterborough Chamber and South Kesteven District Council, as well as Nick Streatfield, of Stamford On Line, the new project has support and funding. The next meeting, in the Lady Anne’s Hotel, will look at how information and communication technology can help small businesses and includes an IT demonstration.

50 years ago: Bluecoat School juniors at their sports day

50 years ago

Children from four junior schools came together last week for a combined performance of The Midnight Thief, in Stamford School Hall.

The work, with music by Richard Rodney Bennett and words by Ian Seraillier, was performed as part of the Stamford Arts Festival.

A Mexican folk story retold, it was commissioned by the BBC in 1963 to encourage children to make music together and provide their own accompaniment.

Children from the top classes of the St Gilbert of Sempringham School, the Bluecoat county primary, St George's CE School and St Augustine's RC primary school, took part, under the direction of Mr Richard Friar, Lincolnshire schools music adviser for the southern area of the county.

50 years ago: Children who performed in The Midnight Thief

A unique new nature reserve at the multi-million pound Empingham Reservoir will be of international importance to wildfowl enthusiasts.

The reserve, situated along seven miles of shoreline, covers about 350 acres, and should be open to visitors in two years' time.

"This reserve is unique in that it has been created right from the start. The majority of reserves are created at some later stage," says the nature reserve warden, Mr Tim Appleton.

“It is going to be of international importance for wintering waterfowl.

"Its visibility from the air will attract migrating species, and we are planting the shoreline with species of plants which are suitable as food for wildfowl."

Not surprisingly, Mr Appleton, formerly assistant curator of the Wildfowl Trust at Slimbridge, is enjoying the challenge presented by the new project.

50 years ago: The annual church fete at Easton-on-the-Hill

The annual fete held on Saturday to raise funds for All Saints’ Church, Easton-on-the-Hill, raised about £220.

The event at Glebe House by kind permission of Mr and Mrs WM Lanyon, was opened by the Rector, Rev AJH Francis, who also organised the fete.

A children's fancy dress competition was organised by Mrs WFK Roy, and winners were Peter Weatherington (an English summer), George Miles (Aint 'Alf 'Ot Mum), Rachel Ellis (Mexican), Cherry Cox (Witch), Anne Holwell (Pirate).

A decorated bicycle competition was won by Bridget Palmer, with Nigel Ford runner-up.

Guess the weight of a bag of groceries was won by Mrs Toon; bowls by Nigel Cooper; skee-ball by Mrs Allen Sanders; table skittles by Bridget Palmer, Mrs P Chambers and Mrs P Walters, Steven Courtney; American darts by Mr J Jackson; pegs by Miss C Pickering, Miss C Cox, Mr Gartside; and target bowls by Mr Osborne.

50 years ago: A Bond double bill for those who dare

100 years ago

Strawberries from Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire were on sale at a shilling a pound in Stamford Market on Friday. English new potatoes were 3d a pound, and local grown tomatoes were 1s 2d a pound, a reduction of a penny. French cherries and apricots remained at 1s a pound.

The centre of attraction in Broad Street was a stall at which live tortoises were exhibited for sale. Claimed by the salesman to be ‘nice pets for children’, they were said to be useful to frighten away rats, mice, and other household pests. Also described as the gardener's friend, the tortoises were said to be fond of slugs and all insects which do damage in gardens. Prices ranged from 2s 6d each to a guinea a pair, and the man proclaimed, with pride, that a tortoise cost not a penny to keep - it keeps itself.

There was an increased supply of cut flowers, priced at 3d, 4d, and 6d a bunch. Aster and celery plants were in great demand, and plants in pots were also selling fairly well.

The number of visitors was unusually large, and business in almost all departments was moderately brisk.

100 years ago: Silk's going up

In all probability the Grey House, Broad Street, the residence of the late Mrs Herbert Hart, will be the site of the proposed new headquarters for the local police force. A definite decision by the Kesteven Standing Joint Committee may be expected shortly.

Negotiations had been in progress for the acquisition of a site in St Paul's Street but these have apparently fallen through, the price demanded for this property being considered to be excessive.

We have now been authoritatively informed that a special subcommittee of the Kesteven Standing Joint Committee has recommended that the Grey House should be purchased for conversion into a police station and general headquarters. This recommendation will be submitted to the Standing Joint Committee, who, if they sanction the purchase, will ask the Home Office to approve of the scheme.

It is reported that the Committee is prepared to give £3,000 for the property, but confirmation of this figure is not available.

Councillor JH Bowman, of Stamford, was appointed chairman of the subcommittee which the Standing Joint Committee set up to inspect sites in the town.

100 years ago: Harold Lloyd gets an airing at The Picturedrome, All Satins' Street

The village and his wife at Bulwick tuned in their radio sets to the BBC's Midland Home ser- vice ‘Countrylover’ programme on Thursday, when the parish was featured in the series ‘In the heart of the country’ recording.

They heard Mr Geoffrey Boumphrey interview their Rector (the Rev LEP de Cas), a local farmer (Mr Basil Binder) and the landlord of the Queen's Head inn (Mr Jack Wheeler).

Mr Boumphrey said he had heard it from a shepherd that Bulwick was a dying community, but the Rector, who spoke of its vigorous communal life - its whist drives, dances, Women's Institute and amateur dramatic society - was able to show that the days of the village were far from being numbered.

Mr Binder agreed that local farmers were not too well off for labour and Mr Boumphrey spoke of the "shadow to the west which might possibly extend over Bulwick - the shadow of the great steel works at Corby."

Mr Wheeler discussed water and sanitation and mentioned that there were only three standpipes in the village. Sanitation was primitive, he said.

Asked if the primitive amenities drove people away from the community, Mr Wheeler replied: "When people go away and see the way of life in modern towns they do not like it when they come back."

100 years ago: The coolest butchers in town

200 years ago

Uppingham feast this week has passed off with great spirit. Numbers were attracted to witness the delightful entertainment of donkey racing on Monday and Tuesday, when all agreed that "the sport was high, the running fine, and the riders influenced by no bribe."

The evenings were concluded with the ascent of fire-balloons, which went off in good style, very much to the satisfaction of the spectators, and (fortunately) without injury to any one else that we have heard of.

At the sessions for the county of Rutland, held yesterday at Oakham, James Hirst, late of Stretton, pleaded guilty to an indictment for stealing a bridle, the property of the Rev John Lamb, and was sentenced to six months' imprisonment and hard labour.

John Weldon, late of Greetham, was found guilty of an assault upon Susanna Peck, and was sentenced to 14 days' imprisonment.

William Glenn, late of Langham, for stealing one goose, the property of Joseph Chamberlain the younger, was sentenced to three months' imprisonment and hard labour.

A man has this week been committed to Oakham Castle for burglariously breaking into the sidebar on the road in Tinwell parish leading to the watermill there. He will be tried for the offence at the assizes today.

Yesterday Thomas Page, of Allexton, was committed to Oakham Castle, on suspicion of stealing two ewe sheep, the property of Richard Westbrook Baker, of Market Overton

On Monday evening last a son of a labouring man named Lewis, at Pilsgate, nine years of age, was kicked by a horse in the farmyard of Mr Bullock there, and had his skull dreadfully fractured.

It is supposed that he was teasing the horse with a stick and it is hoped that this melancholy consequence of such conduct will operate as a caution to other children.

The boy has undergone the surgical operation of trepanning, and there are hopes of his recovery.

On Wednesday night, as a cart filled with children was returning from Exton to Horn Mills, the horse took fright when within a hundred yards of home, and overturned the cart, in consequence of which a daughter of Mr Sharman, of those mills, had her jaw-bone severely fractured.