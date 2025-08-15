Join us for a look back at what was in our newspaper in August 2015, 2000, 1975, 1925, and 1825.

Our Rutland & Stamford Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years ago

10 years ago: Coun Philip Knowles swam a length of Bourne Outdoor Pool for charity

He had never swum a full length in his life, but the mayor of Bourne did just that in support of one of the town's top community facilities.

Coun Philip Knowles, a self-confessed non-swimmer, took to the water at Bourne Outdoor Pool.

He wanted to increase the profile of the facility and also raise a small sum for the charitable trust that runs it.

And, with just a small rest in between, he made it from one end of the near Olympic-sized pool to another, raising several hundred pounds for the pool in the process.

After drying off, Coun Knowles said: "I'm a non-swimmer, and I finally did my 50 yards, although I had to stop on my way.

“For something that started as a bit of a joke it's raised hundreds of pounds."

Coun Knowles had never been to the pool before, but decided to pay a visit after a request from a resident at The Cedars care home. He spoke to Bourne Outdoor Pool Preservation Trust chairman Mandy Delaine-Smith and arranged a date.

Coun Knowles said: "It's a lovely facility and Bourne is so lucky to have it. So much praise must go to the trustees and the charity."

10 years ago: Year 5 pupils enjoyed a taster day at Stamford Welland Academy

Primary school pupils got to meet their footballing heroes at a taster day for secondary school.

Peterborough United players visited Stamford Welland Academy to speak to Year 5 pupils from across the area.

Pupils got to speak to the players and were also given a taste of Mandarin lessons, puppet shows in French, poetry writing and science experiments.

Year 9s from Stamford Welland Academy gave support as group leaders and helped younger pupils with their tasks.

Introducing Jed Ford!

25 years ago

A reward is being offered for the safe return of £10,000 worth of rare and endangered birds stolen from Rutland.

Thieves armed with bolt croppers broke the padlock on a private aviary and stole five pairs of parrots, two pairs of cockatoos and a pair of scarlet macaws, tying them up in sacks.

The theft happened at about 2.30pm on Monday and police believe it could be linked to other similar burglaries in the Midlands and East Anglia during the last few months.

The birds taken were eclectus parrots, African grey parrots, lilac crowned and red lored Amazons, galah and umbrella cockatoos and a pair of scarlet macaws, one of the most endangered species.

It is feared the trauma of being stolen and carried away in sacks could have killed the birds and experts say the welfare and safety of the birds is vital.

John Hayward, co-ordinator of the National Theft Register for Exotic Species, said thieves generally steal birds to order and the birds could have changed hands already.

He said: "The thieves obviously knew what they were doing because they stole breeding pairs. They didn't take single birds because the pairs fetch more money because of their breeding capability.

"This is organised crime and may well be connected to similar offences throughout the Midlands and East Anglia during the last few months when many high-value burglaries have been committed.

"These particular breeds are valuable and there is a substantial reward for their safe return and any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the thieves."

The birds must have rings fitted or microchips for identification purposes and must have licences to be sold.

Mr Hayward added that if anyone is offered such birds, and there is no licence in existence, to contact his office or the local police.

Pc Andy Emery, of Leicestershire Police, said: "This is a very professional job and we need to catch the people involved. I have never seen anything like this before.”

Zip-a-dee-doo-dah! School holidays at Central Cinema

Angry residents are set to lobby councillors over plans for a housing development which they fear will make their lives a living nightmare.

The former Balmoral Garage site in Oakham has been earmarked for terraced houses and flats.

People living nearby claim the plans are completely out of character alongside the existing estate and fear extra traffic will cause road safety problems.

Campaigners are now distributing leaflets to make people aware of the proposals for the Balmoral Road site and have started a petition.

Carol Beech, of Welland Way, said although the derelict site needed to be improved, this was not the right way and people believe the large properties will infringe on their lives. She said: "Within this area, which is already well established for 30 years, there are mainly detached houses, semi-detached and bungalows. These proposals include a three-storey building which will be totally out of character. We are also concerned about the extra traffic.

"Welland Way is already like a race track and this could mean people parking on the bend and causing problems for people pulling out.

"There are a lot of older people living here in their late 50s and early 60s. It is going to be a nightmare.”

But CW Udale Ltd, which has submitted the plans to Rutland County Council, said residents have no need to be alarmed.

A spokeswoman said: "Our biggest concern is that the people around the site are happy and that goes for wherever we build. We want it to be in keeping with Rutland."

She said there would be off-road parking, adding "It won't generate any more traffic than a garage would with cars pulling on and off."

50 years ago: recognising the work of district nurse Miss Sheila Lambert, from left: Dr H Ellis Smith, South Lincolnshire community physician, Mr Hartley Brown, chairman of Langtoft parish council, Miss Lucy Dick, a former regional nursing officer who has also just retired, Dr G Fraser, a former Deepings doctor, Miss Lambert and Dr FB Coleman, Deepings doctor.

50 years ago

Fears that a Wansford rubbish tip would develop into a serious health hazard because there is no council money to maintain it, were dispelled this week.

Thousands of flies from the tip on the King's Cliffe road, have infested the village in recent weeks particularly private homes in the Robins Field area, and a nearby council estate.

Angry residents have Council are the main users of written letters of complaint the tip, and Mr Alan Clough, to East Northants District their deputy chief environmen- Council, South Kesteven tal health officer, says that the District Council and Peter- problem will be cured and that borough City Council who there will be enough money to run the tip. all use the tip.

Mrs Joan Spencer, of Robins Field was so angry about the state of the tip that she has written to Peterborough MP Mr Michael Ward, the Minster of Health and the Department of the Environment.

She said: "I was told that there would not be enough council money available to run the tip properly.

"I believe that by law the rubbish has to be covered with six inches of soil at times."

He said: "South Kesteven make the most use of the tip but it is Lincolnshire County Council who pay to run it.

"This week we have put extra plant on the site to cover the rubbish with soil from a nearby quarry."

Mrs Spencer explained the extent of the problem. She said: "When we sit down to meals you have to wave your arms to keep the flies away.

"In the morning they crawl all over you in bed. It is a health hazard and we should be protected.

"I have visited the tip and the place is alive with flies. The noise they made was just like an aeroplane.

"I use two tins of fly-spray every day, but they still come.”

Mrs Margaret Bartlett lives on the council estate at 21 Nene Close, She said: "We get inundated with flies. They crawl all over your arms and legs. I think it is worse for the children.”

Mr Clough said the problem had been made worse because of tractor breakdowns and lack of enough machines to do the covering work.

"With every load of rubbish that goes to the tip a fresh load of flies is added.”

50 years ago: A fire at Cottesmore was spotted by the pilot of an RAF Canberra aircraft within minutes of it having started

A fire which caused an estimated £10,000 worth of damage on a farm at Cottesmore was spotted by the pilot of an RAF Canberra aircraft within minutes of it having started on Monday morning.

Squadron Leader Paddy Thompson had just taken off from RAF Cottesmore on a routine exercise when he noticed dense smoke coming from a large Dutch barn on Mr JT Marriott's Holme Farm, and he could see farm workers frantically moving farm machinery.

300-gallon tank of diesel fuel when two fire appliances arrived from Oakham.

He immediately con- keeping flames away from a tacted Air Traffic Control and the local controller, Flt Sgt Jim Kilmurray, tele- phoned the county fire service.

Gained hold

Authority was instantly given for an RAF fire tender to be sent to the farm, a distance of about a mile, and under the direction of Cpl Howe a fire crew were concentrating on

100 years ago: Shank end or round? That is the question

The Anglian Water Authority has introduced a hosepipe ban throughout the old South Lincs Water Board area.

With the restriction comes a plea to household- ers to help conserve supplies.

The extended heatwave has meant daily consumption has risen to well over 20 million gallons, compared to the average of 17 to 18 million gallons.

And this extra consumption is giving the Authority serious distribution problems.

Actres Fiona Curzon, who plays Faye Mansfield in television's Crossroads serial, receives a bouquet from little Lisa Massey when she opened the Deepings summer fete

District nurse Miss Sheila Lambert who has delivered more than 1,000 babies in her 33-year career, retired on Friday. And among her better known babies' are actor Peter Graham (who has appeared in television's "Crossroads" and "The Doctors" programmes), a former jockey and a top surgeon.

"It gives me quite a sense of achievement to see the babies grow-up. Sometimes the people I have delivered recognise me when they have grown up, which is nice," said Miss Lambert, who was district nurse for the Deepings and Greatford area.

To mark her retirement, patients and friends presented her with gifts at Langtoft village hall, on Friday.

She received an electric sewing machine a black and white television set and bouquets.

Miss Lambert intends to make a few more dresses with her new sewing machine.

However, she has added her name to the Marie which Curie register, which means she will look after terminal cancer cases in the area.

Teenager Helen Stafford is never short of a postage stamp - in fact she has well over 1,000.

Helen (15), of 73 Kesteven Road, Stamford, began collecting about five years ago after her parents bought her an album.

Since then her brother Robert, aged 13, has joined in, and made contributions.

"We started collecting for want of something to do, but now I have become very interested," says Helen.

Her favourites include a stamp commemorating Princess Anne's wedding, and a series of stamps from Jersey.

"I have about 15 sets of unmarked stamps from Jersey, and one quite valuable one. a 25p which is now worth around £2," added Helen.

A pupil at Stamford Fane School, Helen will prepare for her O level examinations when she returns to school in September.

Her hopes lie in the commercial world, with typing her favourite subject.

100 years ago: Pop on your holiday hose!

100 years ago

At the meeting of Rutland County Council on Thursday it was agreed that an application be made to the Minister of Transport to make regulations prohibiting motorists to exceed five miles an hour in North Street and High Street, Uppingham, for a distance of 50 yards on each side of Orange Lane.

Ald. JW Northen moved that support be given to the application, and said the feeling in Uppingham was strong on the matter.

Seconding, Ald. HR Finch said that five miles an hour would not hurt motorists for 50 yards.

The chairman (the Earl of Ancaster) said he had never heard of a five-mile limit, but the spot was certainly a death-trap.

Several members expressed the opinion that the spot was exceedingly dangerous, and the application was unanimously supported, with the exception of Coun Healey, who voted against it.

At Stamford Petty Sessions on Saturday Henry Jacobs, a bedding manufacturer, was summoned for failing to exhibit his Road Fund licence on the near side of a motor-cycle in Red Lion Square on July 28; and allowing the rear identification mark of the machine to become not easily distinguishable.

P Hardaker said that as the defendant passed him he looked for the Road Fund licence of the machine, but could not see it. He pulled-up the defendant and asked him whether he had a licence and he said "Yes." The witness found it was attached to the fork on the offside of the motorcycle. The defendant said he had only driven a motor-cycle for a fortnight.

With regard to the second summons, Pc Hardaker said that a lady was riding on the back of the machine at the time and her skirt obscured the rear number plate.

The magistrates decided to convict, and Inspector Sindall gave particulars of two previous convictions against the defendant at Peterborough last year for not having an efficient silencer on a motor-cycle, and not having two independent brakes. The Inspector said that although the defendant told the constable he had driven a motor- cycle only a fortnight there were the records of these convictions in 1924.

The magistrates imposed a fine of £1 in the first case and 10s. in the second.

The holiday spirit prevailed in Stamford Market on Friday, when the majority of the visitors appeared to be holiday. makers. Trade was quiet in nearly every department. There were not so many health demonstrators and purveyors of pills and medicine present as in the early months of the summer.

One man was selling a corn cure which he claimed would also relieve rheumatic pains and headache. He also had a pill that he said would cure rheumatism His preparations were made from herbs from Australia, and he declared that people were foolish to buy some of the rubbish that was offered for sale as cures for human ills and ailments. A large and nicely-marked snake which he had with him created a large amount of interest.

Another man was selling a device for cleaning windows quickly. Its chief value seemed to be its action in drying glass rapidly after it had been washed.

A third demonstration extolled the virtues of a substance for mending tyres and rubber articles generally.

Dealers in crockery were numerous, but they experienced difficulty in disposing of their wares, even at prices that were said to be far below cost price.

On the greengrocery and fruit stalls there were fairly bountiful supplies of plums for cooking, with smaller quanti- ties of eating varieties. Local grown pears and cooking apples were also on sale, together with late season's green peas. Prices were as usual.

There were not many farmers in the corn exchange at Messrs. Blackstone and Co's, showrooms, work in the harvest A fields detaining them on their farms. few samples of early oats were shown, but transactions were reported to be few.

Recipes:

Gelatine Salad. Dissolve one package of lemon gelatine in one pint of boiling water. Let it cool, and when it begins to get thick add one cupful of chopped cucumbers and a half cupful of chopped cold boiled beets. Put into a mould or a bowl, and when set turn out on a nest of lettuce leaves. Serve with mayonnaise.

Soup Without Meat. Two large potatoes, scraped and chop- ped, one leek shredded fine (top and all), a few cooked beans or peas, or a tomato cut fine, or a little of each, about three pints of water. Cook quickly-it should be ready to serve in half-an-hour. Season with salt, pepper, and a piece of butter the size of a walnut. An onion may be substituted for the leek if the latter is not at hand.

200 years ago

Whereas a small black pony was taken up in the parish of Warmington, on or about the 6th of July, 1825, which, after remaining the usual time in the pound, was stray-marked, and is now in the park at Elton. The owner may have it again upon paying for the keeping and the pounder's fees. Application to D Laurance, at Elton Hall; or John Rowel, the pounder, at Warmington. If not claimed within the space of one month from the date hereof, it will be sold to defray the expense of keeping.

Absconded from his master's service on the evening of the 16th instant, in company with another person named Green Lunn, James Hall, apprentice to Wm. Clifton, tailor, of Falkingham. The said James Hall is about 20 years of age, 5 feet 2 or 3 inches high, with fair complexion, light hair, and grey eyes; his face and forehead are much spotted with a scorbutic eruption, and he stoops a good deal in his walk.

Whoever will apprehend the said James Hall, and lodge him in any of his Majesty's gaols, shall, on giving receive notice thereof to the said William Clifton, a reward of two guineas and all reasonable expenses.

Yesterday, Jane and Ellen Boost, straw-bonnet makers, were fully committed for trial, by the magistrates for this borough, on a charge of stealing some clothes, the property of Mrs Harriet Newey, of Leicester, from a box which she had left in their custody at Stamford.

A lady residing in a pleasant village situate at an easy distance from several of the principal towns in the county, is desirous of taking two single ladies as boarders – if of serious habits the more desirable.- N.B. An Evangelical Clergyman in the parish church.- Apply (it by letter, post paid) to Mr Noble, bookseller.

Bourn and Spalding. Messrs Munton, Clifton, and Co., respectfully inform their friends and the public that they have on sale foreign wine and spirits, timber, linseed cakes, blue slate, Yorkshire flags, stone troughs, tar, coals, &c., which they offer on the lowest terms possible.

Salutation Inn, Hay-market, Stamford. Thomas Woodward, having taken and entered upon the above premises, begs to assure his friends and the public that no exertions on his part shall be wanting to insure to them every comfort, and to provide from the best markets the choicest wines and spirits. There having been for a number of years a very respectable Ordinary, T.W. intends paying the strictest attention to that part of the business. Excellent Beds and good Stabling. Stamford, August 11, 1825.

Hotel, Stamford. T Standwell most respectfully announces that he has taken the above extensive and elegant house, for the purpose of opening it as an inn, where he will be enabled to accommodate families of the highest distinction in a most superior style.

T S has already commenced the posting business, a branch to which he intends to pay the strictest attention. The hotel will be opened on the 11th October next. August 11, 1825.