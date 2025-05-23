It’s time for our weekly look back at the news and adverts featured in the Rutland & Stamford Mercury during this week in May in years gone by.

Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years ago

A woman has praised her calm and collected husband who delivered the newest addition to their family in their living room.

Following complications with her first child, Nicole Woodcock had planned to have a home birth for her second.

But little did she know that husband Paul would be the midwife for their new daughter Devon Faye.

10 years ago: Paul and Nicole Woodcock with their new daughter Devon and son Charlie, 3

Nicole, 34, said: "Although the delivery wasn't planned that way, I couldn't have asked for a more wonderful experience and a precious memory for our family. Without Paul things could have been very different."

Paul joked: "It was a bit different the second time around, being at the business end of things. You've got to have good catching skills! It's definitely a story to tell her when she's older."

The drama happened on Tuesday, May 12. Nicole put the couple's first child Charlie, three, to bed at 7.30pm. Half an hour later, she went into labour.

The couple notified the midwife helpline, as advised, and a midwife later called back from Grimsby.

Realising the mistake, she advised the couple she'd send a midwife based nearer to their home in Morton.

When the contractions were only a few minutes apart, Paul, 36, called 999 and the operator talked him through what to look out for and what advice to give to Nicole.

Seconds after Devon slipped into Paul's hands, paramedics arrived.

Devon was none the worse for the experience, and weighed a healthy 7lb 8oz.

Charlie slept through the whole thing and was in for a surprise the following morning to find he was a big brother.

A staff nurse at Stamford Hospital has been awarded a prestigious medal acknowledging the work she has done for St John Ambulance for the past 24 years.

Pat Butcher has been working at Stamford Hospital for 15 years and joined the St John Ambulance in Stamford with her children in 1991.

10 years ago: Pat Butcher with her Order of St John

Since then she has had various roles within the organisation, including child protection officer, but now she works as a standards officer to look after trainers as part of a team.

By being selected as a member of the Order of St John, Pat has been recognised for outstanding service to its key foundations. The Order of St John is a Royal Order of Chivalry and each recipient is approved by Her Majesty the Queen, its sovereign head.

Pat said: "I really enjoy working for St John Ambulance and it is an honour to receive this award. I feel that I have been able to give something back to the community and ensure that the public are trained to help each other and themselves quickly in a medical situation before they arrive at hospital.

"Any training that provides people with these vital tools is definitely a worthwhile thing to do."

25 years ago

From young hopeful to carnival queen Vikki Bracken was having a right royal time. She was chosen from 22 contestants to be the Deepings Carnival Queen for 2000.

Carnival chairman Brian Barber said: "Each of the contestants had a two minute chat with all the judges before a final parade which brought the contest to an end."

25 years ago: Carnival Queen Vikki Bracken and her attendants Lucy Fisher and Heather Smith

Carnival queen Vikki, 13, of Hereward Way, Deeping St James, has two attendants, Heather Smith, 12, of Cowslip Drive, Deeping St James, and Lucy Fisher, 8, of Tattershall Drive, Market Deeping.

The Carnival Queen's duties include leading the parade through the streets of Deepings on carnival day (June 17), and attending Tallington Steam Festival this weekend.

The judges were the joint sponsors, Ian and Rosemary from Delaine buses, and Mike and Carol from Riverside Florist.



A party of Russian students enjoyed a trip to Mercury Country - and have been busy taking in the sights.

Stamford School played host to students and staff from Khimki School near Moscow. The 14 to 16-year-olds enjoyed the chance to brush-up their language skills.

25 years ago: Stamford School's Daniel Perfect and Julia Shaboldas in front of fellow students and their Russian visitors

Their visit included trips to Burghley House and Stamford Museum, as well as to Peterborough, Cambridge, Warwick Castle and London - and a ride on the London Eye. Stamford School pupils are now looking forward to going to Russia in October in a return exchange.

Russian teacher at the school, John Culley, said: "It has been a great trip. Visiting the London Eye was a real bonus, but the cold weather meant the Russians had to borrow coats from their hosts - it's usually the other way around!"



75 years ago

Election allegation. When the Stamford Town Council met on Tuesday, Coun Paul Bullard asked the Mayor (Alderman N A Pledger) if he could inform the council whether there was any truth in the unfortunate rumour that during the recent election campaign an allegation was made against one of the officers of the council of improper conduct and if the council proposed to take any action.

The mayor: That is a question I am not prepared to answer. If you insist, I am afraid we must go into committee

Coun Bullard: I should like to go into committee.

Coun, L J Connor said that as the matter was receiving certain attention he thought it would be wrong for them to discuss it.

Coun J C Swanson: Isn't it the position that it is a matter between the official concerned and the individual and not for the council?

The mayor: I am inclined to agree and I hope Coun Bullard will accept that.

Coun Bullard agreed.

The clearest blue eyes, smiling from the brownest face, framed by the best-known set of side whiskers in Langham greeted our photographer as George William (Bill) Cloxton (on the right) the oldest male resident of that village, posed with one of his friends, "Foreman" P. Williamson, for this photograph.

75 years ago: 'Foreman' P Williamson, left, and George William (Bill) Cloxton, 86, the oldest man in Langham

‘Bill’ Cloxton will be 87 on August 12, and he is one of the best-known residents of the village. Seldom does one pass the thatched shelter near Langham school without seeing him taking his ease there with some friend or other, and it was here that our picture was taken.

He was born in Grantham, but came to Langham when he was four, and has lived there ever since, working on local farms, apart from several winters he spent ‘down in Lincolnshire on drainage work’.

His wife predeceased him many years ago, and he has no family.

He has had only one serious illness. This was when he was a young man and the doctor told him he would live for 24 hours!

‘Foreman’ Williamson is a mere youngster, ‘getting on for 70’. One evening when three of the oldest men in Langham met in the shelter, a discussion took place about ages, and Bill Cloxton was revealed to be Langham's ‘Grand Old Man’. He has not worked for several years - not since the big snow of a few years ago, when he was helping the gardener at Harewood House and was unable to keep his feet on the treacherous ground.

Always an active man, he found retirement very irksome for some months. but now he seems quite happy sitting in the shade or resting in the shelter, and he is very annoyed at the way in which the shelter has been treated by some of the young men of the village, especially as the windows have been knocked out, making it most draughty in the colder weather.

100 years ago: We wonder if The Mystery of the Khaki Tunic was solved

100 years ago

Stamford Volunteer Fire Brigade celebrated the opening of the new fire station in Scotgate and showed their appreciation of the admirable premises by giving a reception in the building.

Members of the town council and corporation officials and their wives, ex-firemen, and wives and friends of the members of the brigade were among those who were invited to afternoon tea at 4 o'clock. The mayor (Mr H Kelham) and the mayoress attended and among others present were Dr TP Greenwood and Dr WA Hawes, the honourable surgeons to the brigade. Altogether the company numbered upwards of a hundred and fifty. Tea was served by Mrs Barton in the large upper room of the station, which has been made the recreation room. Afterwards those who had not previously done so took the opportunity of inspecting the spacious and convenient premises, and the up-to-date appliances for firefighting which they contain.

The firemen invited their friends to a smoking concert in the recreation room in the evening, and a large company assembled and passed a thoroughly enjoyable time. The members of the brigade acted as stewards, and kept the proceedings going with a swing. A concert programme by local artistes lasted from 7.30 until a little after 10, every moment being an enjoyable one.



John SF Boor, of Baston, was summoned at Bourne on Thursday for failing to comply with a magistrate's order to send his daughter to an institution.

The proceedings were taken at the instance of the Kesteven Education Committee, who obtained an order for the child, who is deaf, to be sent to the Deaf and Dumb Institute at Derby.

The order was made against the wishes of the defendant, and the Education Committee enforcement waived it for twelve months so that the treatment of the child at home might be given a trial.

March last the case was again before the court, when evidence was given by Dr Lowe that the child could not profit by education at an ordinary elementary school. The present proceedings were to compel the child to be sent to the Royal Institution for Deaf and Dumb at Derby, where she would be efficiently educated.

The bench, after questioning Mr Bentley, superintendent school attendance officer, retired to consider the case, and on their return the chairman stated that they would adjourn it for a fortnight, so that the principal of the institution could attend the court and give evidence as to what access the parents would have to the child if the order was made.

100 years ago. Off they trot, looking stylish

200 years ago

A sudden death took place at Bourn on Tuesday night. A poor man in the employ of Mr Holland, of that place, while conversing with his master in the barn, fell down apparently in a fit, when Mr. Holland humanely assisted him, and he for a few moments recovered; but on stepping some paces from the barn, he fell again and instantly expired.



On Wednesday evening the remains of Lady Sophia Heathcote arrived at the George Inn, St Martin's, and yesterday morning proceeded to Normanton for interment in the family vault. From Stamford the funeral procession consisted of a bearse with three mourning coaches and six, preceded by about 50 of Sir Gilbert Heathcote's tenantry on horseback: the afflicted relatives of the deceased were to join the mournful cavalcade at Empingham.

The committee of the Stamford Gas Company has appointed Saturday the 2nd of July (the Saturday after Stamford races) for the ascension of Mr Green's balloon from the gas works.

There was a larger show of beasts than usual at the June fair in Stamford, on Monday last. Fat cattle were decidedly cheaper than of late and stores were not sold so readily as at recent fairs, though the prices were for the most part maintained. Good incalved heifers fetched from 147. to 18/.

Horrid attempt at murdering a child. A man, who appeared dumb, passed through Laxton, near Wansford, Northamptonshire, selling needles and buttons: his behaviour to those who would not buy of him was very menacing, and he spat in one woman's face. At the end of the village, he found three children at play, and in an instant stabbed one in the neck, with a knife; her life is, in consequence, in great doubt. The villain was traced to Cliffe, and there lost. He wore a dark Wellington coat, with grey fustian trousers, and carried before him a small dark green or blue box containing his wares. The box hung by straps from his shoulders; and the words, "Whitechapel, London," were on the strap behind his neck. It is hoped that, from this account, the monster may be apprehended, and taken to Laxton to be identified. Since writing the above, we understand that the wounded child is dead.

Self-adjusting trusses. Upwards of 40,000 cases of hernia have been relieved by these invaluable instruments, and are acknowledged by the afflicted to possess security, and convenience, not to be met with in any other invention for the purpose. Will answer for right or left side, and increase or decrease in size, requiring no buckles, understrap, or any galling bandage. Sold by Mills and Newzam druggists of Stamford.