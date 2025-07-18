We’re on our weekly stroll down memory lane looking at news from up to 200 years ago.

10 years ago

A new principal has been appointed for Stamford Endowed Schools, who will take over from Stephen Roberts when he retires from his post next year.

Will Phelan, current head of Stamford School, will take up the new role in September 2016, overseeing the three schools in the Stamford Endowed Schools family, Stamford Junior School and Nursery School, Stamford High School and Stamford School.

10 years ago: Will Phelan was appointed principal of Stamford Endowed Schools

He said: "I am delighted to have been appointed as the next principal of the Stamford Endowed Schools. Stephen Roberts has done an outstanding job and it's an honour to be able to lead schools which are in such fine fettle.

Mr Phelan became the head of Stamford School in September 2011, having previously worked as the deputy head at Warwick School. Mr Phelan was educated at the Queen Elizabeth's Hospital School in Bristol and has a degree in History from Royal Holloway College in London and a PGCE from Reading University. He also holds an MBA in Education, Leadership and Management from Leicester University.

Chairman of governors, Dr Michael Dronfield, said: "Mr Phelan has the aptitude, experience and educational philosophy to continue to improve the schools and to work with all those who are committed to its future."

10 years ago: Princess Anne visited the sailing club at Rutland Water

Princess Anne's love of sailing was clear to all who met her at Rutland Water on Monday.

The Princess Royal arrived at Rutland Sailing Club in Edith Weston at about midday, after spending the morning at Oakham Enterprise Park.

She was welcomed by club members before taking a tour of the John Merricks Training Centre, where club members learn the sport. She then walked to a jetty to meet competitors in the ISAF Team Racing World Championships.

The princess, who is president of the Royal Yachting Association, took to the water to watch the race up close, before heading back to shore to meet members of Rutland Sailability.

One of those was nine-year-old Sam Newcombe, who said he was very excited to meet her and had been looking forward to it for days.

Mum Debbie said Sam's favourite part of sailing was going really fast, and he enjoyed singing songs to the other sailors in his boat.

Princess Anne changed into navy blue wet weather gear before going out onto the water in a motorboat to watch the ISAF race. Among the young sailors to speak to her was Peter Barron, 16, from Team USA.

He said: "It was really cool to meet her. I was surprised by how much she knew about sailing. Some of my friends know a lot about the royal family, so they might be pretty jealous that I've got to meet her."

Rutland Sailability chairman Martin Sutcliffe, who accompanied the princess as she watched the race, said: "She knows an awful lot about the sport,” adding: “she was wonderful with the members and spent a good half an hour talking to everyone in the room."

10 years ago: Bourne town clerk Nelly Jacobs was retiring

One of Bourne's most influential people is looking back on 15 years of community involvement ahead of her retirement.

Town clerk Nelly Jacobs, 62, has had a hand in most of the significant events in the town since she began working for the town council in July 2000.

She was born in Lucerne in Switzerland before moving to England in 1975. She came to Bourne in 1986 with her husband Jake and three children.

After working for Bourne Abbey Primary School and Robert Manning Technology College Nelly took the job of town clerk.

She said: "It was a doddle when I first started. About 80 per cent of today's legislation didn't exist. Health and safety wasn't as stringent. A lot of local government legislation has changed and a lot of it has created a lot more paperwork."

A major project in Nelly's time as town clerk was helping the council take over and refurbish the toilets in South Street.

Other achievements include convincing the district and county authorities to continue the Saturday morning recycling until a new tip was built, and organising Bourne In Bloom, introduced in 2006.

From dealing with major events to handling requests to buy waterfowl, the job is hugely varied. Nelly said: "I'm employed by the council to do the work that they resolve for me to do. But the taxpayer pays my salary so I feel I'm also here to help them directly. If there is something I can do I will always try to do it. That's how I see my role."

The town council has appointed Ian Sismey as Nelly's successor.

25 years ago: St Augustine's pupils show off their new sports kits

25 years

Wealthy businessman Colin Harrold put a £20,000 price on his wife's head and hired his best friend to kill her, a jury heard.

He had grown tired of Diane Emerson-Hawley, the woman he had met five years before through a lonely hearts column, and wanted a cheap end to their marriage.

On Wednesday he stood before a jury at Nottingham Crown Court charged with the murder of his wife in October last year, and conspiracy to murder.

25 years ago: Colin Harrold faced murder charges after Diane-Emerson Hawley died

Darren Lake, Harrold's best man from his first marriage, has already pleaded guilty to murdering Diane at Barn House, the home she shared with Harrold in Uffington. He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to murder in October last year and is awaiting sentence.

The Crown Prosecution Service says Harrold wanted his “freedom to play and live a playboy lifestyle” but he had estimated it would cost him £250,000 to divorce Diane.

Lake, 31, employed by Harrold to work from the office in the couple's home, had fallen on hard times, and in a letter left for his father, he said Harrold knew of his financial situation and used it to his advantage.

Harrold, who had made a lot of money through 'shady' business deals, arranged a contract killing with Lake.

Lake had been best man at Harrold's first wedding, to Annette Beck in 1989.

Opening the case for the prosecution, James Hunt QC told the jury: "The agreement was that for £20,000 Darren Lake would kill Diane while he, Colin Harrold, established his alibi on a supposed business trip in the south of England and in Amsterdam.

"The plan was for Darren Lake to make it look like an accident.”

The court heard that £18,000 cash and the car he used were his, if he killed Diane."

In a space below the bottom drawer of a bedside cabinet at Barn House was £31,070 in cash. Lake's fingerprint was found on a Tesco bag containing the cash after he had taken it and later returned it to the house.

The case continues.

25 years ago: Members of Christ Church in Stamford mark the Millennium year

RSPCA officers have called for tighter controls over the sale of exotic pets after two skinks were found abandoned in a pile of rubbish.

The blue-tongued skinks, a type of lizard, were found by a passer-by tied into a plastic sack in a car park in High Street, South Witham. They had seen the sack moving.

It is thought the skinks, probably unwanted pets, had been left overnight without food and water. The skinks, both an orangey-brown colour with a cream stomach and a bright blue tongue, are now recovering at an exotic pet centre.

10 years ago: Blue-tongued skins were found dumped in a car park

Justin Stubbs, who collected the reptiles for the RSPCA, said: "Whoever abandoned the skinks was dealing them a death sentence. These animals need warm, humid conditions and UV light, so it's a miracle that they survived through the night."

Lincolnshire RSPCA inspector Andy Bostock said: "It's time for local authorities to

clamp down on unscrupulous pet shops and traders who put profit before animal welfare. "Too often an animal is bought for novelty value or by someone who has no idea about what they're taking on or how to look after it.”

25 years ago: Quiz-loving Ann Turner has been on TV

Fans of Pass the Buck, Fifteen-To-One and Countdown will recognise Ann Turner as a television gameshow starlet.

Ann, 57, of Alexandra Road, Stamford has brushed shoulders with William G Stuart and Richard Whitely, but meeting Eamon Holmes, presenter of Pass The Buck, spurred her on to victory.

Ann stormed to success on the daytime TV show after coming fifth the day before. Her winning prize was a separate recordable CD player with a hi-fi system and speakers.

A Stamford library assistant of 24 years, Ann appeared on Fifteen-To-One in January of this year and in 1991, and was on Countdown in 1992.

She said: "I am always nervous before I go on a show but once I am on I get wrapped up in it all and really enjoy it. I don't revise or have any particular specialist topic area, I just love quizzes.”

50 years ago: Setting out the cooking display at Stamford High School speech day

50 years ago

The threat of higher school fees for the two Stamford direct grant schools was again emphasised at the High School's speech day last week.

Major W Birkbeck said fees for the school will go up by about £100 a year for some pupils when its direct grant is phased out by the government next year.

The choice of the two endowed schools, said Mr Birkbeck, had been to revert to full independent status rather than join a comprehensive system.

50 years ago: Susan Markham, Sheila Rippin, Josephine Wills, Amanda Smith and Hilary Griggs with a needlework display at Stamford High School speech day

As at Stamford School, girls in the High School would still have the benefit of the fees remission scheme until they left school.

But those joining after September 1976 would lose the benefit of direct grant and of the fees remission scheme.

Major Birkbeck continued: "We are determined to maintain the school's standards of education in its widest sense and also we are determined to keep available, as long as we are allowed to do, the opportunities for local children to come to the school regardless of their parents' means.”

50 years ago: Were you in Stamford on Friday? If you are ringed in the picture, claim £2 Premium Bonds by presenting yourself at our Broad Street offices with a copy of today's paper

Co-operation between officers of Leicestershire and Lincolnshire County Councils has cleared the way for building a residential estate between the Old Great North Road and Empingham Road, Stamford.

At South Kesteven District planning and development committee meeting, Mr RA Wall, chief planning officer, said Leicestershire had initially resisted the plan to form an access on to Casterton Road.

It was a tribute to Lincolnshire county surveyor and to Leicestershire County Council that the difficulties were overcome, said Mr Wall.

Leicestershire will now accept an access onto Casterton Road. With this access and one on to Empingham Road, there will be through connections to the existing Jelson estate. There will be no access onto Sidney Road.

The application to develop was from Stamford Construction Ltd.

The meeting heard some Stamford councillors objected to council houses being built on private estates at Empingham Road and Casterton Road, yet they agreed with building council houses adjacent to Cambridge Road, “which is a very desirable estate."

The committee approved the residential development of more than seven acres.

50 years ago: Prizewinners at Stamford High School speech day

100 years ago

A blue tit in the Ketton area is as unyielding in its determination to provide itself with a home

as any human house hunter, and the bird seems to have set its heart on a nice little ‘des res’ with or without ‘mod cons’ in the postbox at Foster's Bridge, Ketton.

For some time, the postman clearing the box has had to clear both the mail and the foundations of the home, which the blue tit is intent on building.

But Postman CC Yarnell of Stamford had the biggest surprise of all on Thursday, when he discovered that the bird had begun to turn to the mail itself for help in its home-building.

Among the letters Mr Yarnell drew from the box was one with only a ragged half of its envelope left and with its contents similarly mutilated.

The remainder of the letter Mr Varnell found in very small pieces among the horse hair with which the stubborn blue tit was starting yet another home.

100 years ago: £155 on the road

Nearly two hours were occupied at Stamford County Court on Monday in the hearing of a case in which Mr Abraham Cod, a game dealer from North Luffenham, sued Mr Frederick William Brown for £11, for 11 dozen rabbits supplied to him on January 9th.

Mr Codd said that Mr Brown's son (a 13-year-old boy), whom he met on market day at Stamford on January 9th, asked him whether he could let him have some rabbits. He told him he had 11 dozen and the lad said "Don't sell them. My dad wants some."

By arrangement the rabbits were packed in hampers and despatched to Peterborough by the 2.27 train the same afternoon.

The plaintiff went on to say that he sent the bill for the rabbits to the defendant twice, but it was not paid.

Brown also complained that he had lost money on some pheasants he had had from him. Later on, the defendant returned the hampers in which the rabbits had been despatched.

Bourne Town recorded their first away win of the season at the expense of the Daniels, on the Wothorpe Road ground, on Saturday.

They just about deserved their 3-2 victory by virtue of being less goal-shy than the home side, but neither team drew much credit from a poor game.

The wretched conditions - a light rain fell during the greater part of the proceedings, a greasy ball and treacherous pitch - did not lend themselves to good football and affected enthusiasm on both sides, especially among the forwards.

Here Stamford had the misfortune to be put out of gear early on when left-half Macartney received a leg injury.

200 years ago

At Fotheringhay fair on Monday last there was a larger show of stock than usual, and particularly of middling horses, all of which met with a very dull sale.

On Tuesday morning last a labouring man named Thomas Peake, in the employ of Mr William Jelley, farmer, of Glapthorn, near Oundle, fell from off a haystack and expired before medical assistance could be procured.

The reaping of wheat has commenced in several parishes and in the coming week will be pretty general around Stamford, should the weather continue fine. There is promise of a fair average produce of this grain.

Oats have been already carried in some situations in the neighbourhood; these, and the barley crops, are generally considered as light.

A severe accident happened at Tixover on Thursday evening the 21st to JB Humphries, Esq of Loddington Hall. Soon after leaving the hospitable mansion of RT Hotchkin, Esq where he had been dining, the horse in his chaise took fright, and Mr Humphries was thrown out upon his head, and so dreadfully hurt that notwithstanding prompt surgical assistance, he still lies in a state which excites great alarm for his life.

It will be seen, in another column of our paper, that the additional donations and subscriptions of the last week only for the Stamford and Rutland Infirmary amount to nearly £1,000.

We understand that the situations at present under the consideration of the committee as proper for the site of the buildings, are the following: the enclosed ground without St Peter's gate, nearly opposite the bowling-green, and extending to the mill stream; the castle hill; the eight-acre piece, near St Leonard's; and the White Friar's close, at the point where the roads diverge for Ryhall and Uffington.