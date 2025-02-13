A retired headteacher has celebrated her 104th birthday with a school merit award.

Dorothy Webb was the head of Uffington CE Primary School from 1958 until 1980, and even lived in the school house next to where she worked.

These days Mrs Webb lives just around the corner, and was given a warm welcome on Friday last week (February 7) by current headteacher Andrew Evans.

Former headteacher Dorothy Webb received her Merit Award from current headteacher Andrew Evans

Mr Evans, who joined the school in September, said: “It was lovely to meet Mrs Webb. We talked about how the school has changed quite considerably since her time as headteacher.

“The front part of the school - now the head’s office, the bursar’s office, and the two rooms upstairs - were part of the old school house, where Mrs Webb used to live. My office was her old sitting room!

“Back then the school had one classroom, with a glass door partition through the middle and the children were split into infants and juniors.

Former headteacher Dorothy Webb, centre with dog, during her time at Uffington Primary School

“We had found some old photos, which showed Mrs Webb and her dog with the children.”

Each week a merit award is presented to a child in each class at the school, and during her visit, Mr Evans also presented one to Mrs Webb in recognition of her ‘Outstanding service to Uffington CE Primary’.

Rose Krezwell from Radfield Home Care Support helped to arrange Mrs Webb’s visit to the school to mark her birthday on January 31.

Rose said: “Mrs Webb has very fond memories of the school and often chats about her time there.

Dorothy Webb, back row, right-hand side, with pupils and a fellow member of staff at Uffington Primary School

“She was delighted to be invited back and said she loved taking a look around and meeting Mr Evans and the pupils.

“It was lovely for her and gave her an opportunity to share her memories of how the school used to be.”

After retiring in 1980, Mrs Webb continued to be an active member of the Uffington community and until recently participated in WI coffee morning every Thursday at the Bertie Arms pub.

Headteacher Andrew Evans applauds Dorothy Webb on receiving her Merit Award

She still enjoys playing scrabble and doing crosswords and other puzzles in her daily newspaper, and she follows some of the TV soaps, a favourite being Emmerdale.

The team at Radfield know Mrs Webb well enough to call her by her childhood nickname, ‘Doff’, and she is extremely well thought of by them.

Also dropping in on her regularly are Mrs Webb’s son, Richard, and his wife Jackie, who used to be advertising manager at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury.