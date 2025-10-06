A new restaurant will open its doors in Grantham at the end of the month.

Fletchers will open in the former home of Oblio’s in Westgate, Grantham, and will be run by chef patron Ade Adeshina. Ade is already known in the town for running Westgate Bakery, which he opened in the Market Place in July last year.

Ade Adeshina is opening Fletchers in Grantham. Photo: Supplied

Ade said: "We are very excited to add Fletchers Public House to our portfolio, especially in Grantham where we received such a warm welcome when we opened Westgate Bakery last year. With the investment happening in and around Grantham—regenerating the high street and bringing new developments—it feels like the right time to contribute to the town’s growth.

“We hope Fletchers will bring the community together and attract visitors back into Grantham to enjoy delicious meals."

His businesses are part of the Heritage Social hospitality group, which also include Michelin-recommended restaurant The Chubby Castor in Caston, near Stamford, and neighbouring outdoor venue The Yard Castor.

Fletchers is opening in Grantham. Photo: Supplied

Fletchers brings new life to the Grade II listed building in Westgate, which was once home to a wine merchant, and later operated as a pub and several eateries over the years, the building’s character and charm have been thoughtfully preserved and enhanced.

Ade said that Fletchers will offer “high-quality, comforting food at an affordable price, designed to bring people together in a space that blends traditional pub charm with contemporary comfort”.

A statement said: “With its stylish yet relaxed interior, charming courtyard, and a warm, community-focused atmosphere, Fletchers invites guests to enjoy everything from casual meals to celebratory gatherings.

Fletchers is opening in Grantham. Photo: Supplied

An example of the kind of meal that will be served at Fletchers. Photo: Supplied

“The menu features familiar favourites made from fresh, carefully sourced ingredients, with a strong focus on seasonal British food. Dishes are crafted to reflect the changing seasons, with menus updated regularly to showcase the best produce available throughout the year. From hearty mains to satisfying small plates, each dish is prepared with attention to flavour, provenance, and quality. Guests can also enjoy a thoughtfully curated drinks list, showcasing an extensive selection of beers, wines, and spirits—including local brews and regional highlights.

“A standout feature of the interior is the inviting fireplace, creating a cosy focal point for relaxed dining and drinks throughout the cooler months. In warmer weather, guests can take advantage of the courtyard garden—an intimate and welcoming space perfect for unwinding outdoors in a casual, comfortable setting.