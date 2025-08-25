A seven-year-old schoolboy who has smashed his fundraising target fivefold is still going strong in his bid help beat children’s cancer.

Miles Mahabadi, of Baston, has challenged himself to do something for a mile a day throughout August as part of a fundraising effort by Young Lives vs Cancer.

Known as the ‘Kids Summer Challenge’, the charity launched the initiative to raise as much money as possible to support children and young people with cancer.

Miles, aged seven, from Baston, has been taking part in a month-long fundraising challenge for Young Lives vs Cancer. Pictures: Submitted

He has smashed his fundraising target of £100 five times

Miles has been doing his bit through walking, swimming, playing football and tennis – even while on a family holiday.

By day eight, he had smashed his fundraising target of £100 five times and completed more than 140,000 steps.

He is now aiming to reach £600, which could provide a family with accommodation for a week.

Miles has been raising money through walking, swimming, playing football and tennis every day throughout August

Miles said: “Cancer is bad for children and I’m doing this challenge to help them and make them not be lonely.”

His parents Matthew and Tanya, along with his sister, have been supporting Miles. Click here to donate.

His mum added: “Miles has a huge heart and wants to help others.

“We couldn’t be prouder of how, at such a young age, he has taken on this challenge and is committed to raising as much money as possible for the cause.”