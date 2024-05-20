



The owners of a historic mill, set in a village which was devastated by flooding, will open their garden.

Greatford Mill will be opening its gates from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, May 25 as part of the National Garden Scheme’s Open For Charity initiative.

There will be a duck race and a raffle as well as the opportunity to explore the one-acre garden, which benefits from traditional English country style borders.

The mill also has a restored water wheel and open unfenced pond,

At the beginning of this year Greatford was hit badly by flooding during Storm Henk, with a third of properties damaged.

Although Greatford Mill itself was unscathed, the River Glen passes through the garden and damaged the river banks. This has now been repaired.

The sale of home-made cakes and drinks will raise money for St Michael and All Angels Church in Edenham.

Entry is £5 and free for children.



