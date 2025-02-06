An 11-year-old who lost a leg after being diagnosed with bone cancer is determined to take her next steps.

Millie Blair was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer which mainly affects children, on October 2 - her 11th birthday.

She had suffered a knock while playing a football match in the summer and developed a limp but this was initially misdiagnosed by doctors as a broken leg.

Millie Blair had her left leg amputated above the knee

After receiving her diagnosis, Millie, from Warmington near Oundle, had numerous operations and chemotherapy, but as the tumour continued to grow she was given no other option but to have her left leg amputated above the knee. The operation took place last month.

“It’s such a quick change in our lives,” her dad, Gordon, said.

“It just came along - five months before she was on the top of her game.”

Millie Blair and her sister Jessica

Millie’s mum Gemma added: “Her positivity has got us all through it.

“She’s the bravest and most incredible kid ever.

“I think when she’s through this on the other side she will be a great inspiration for someone else.”

From a young age, Millie has thrived on the football pitch representing Oundle Town Girls, earning a place in Peterborough United’s Emerging Talent Centre and joining Eye Jaguars boys’ team. She had set her sights on one day playing for Chelsea and the England Lionesses.

Millie Blair is part of Peterborough United’s Emerging Talent Centre

Millie, who has a pony called Knuckles, also excelled in British Show Jumping, confidently competing at 80cm.

She is refusing to let her amputation get in the way of her following her dreams.

“I try to see the positives,” the Warmington Primary School pupil said. “At first there weren’t a lot but then I looked at what other people are doing.”

Millie is a keen footballer

While in hospital she received a visit from Annabel Kiki, a teenage paralympic swimmer and England Lioness, who also had her leg amputated due to a bone tumour.

“She told me ‘there’s nothing that I did before my amputation that I can’t do now - I just have to do it differently’,” said Millie.

Millie wants to continue her current sporting passions, with the aim of being a paralympian and playing football for England, as well as trying new activities such as swimming and cycling.

“I want to try every sport possible,” said Millie.

Millie Blair was diagnosed with osteosarcoma

To help her follow her dreams, her parents have set up a JustGiving page to fund a prosthetic leg, specialist rehabilitation and adaptive sports equipment. To donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/making-millie-mobile-help-her-take-her-next-steps.

The best choice recommended for Millie is the Genium X4 microprocessor knee which costs £134,000.

Gordon said: “It’s not for luxuries or holidays, it’s 100% for the leg and rehabilitation so that she can have some normality.

“When she starts secondary school we want her to be able to get on and off the school bus like a normal kid.”

In just a few days since the fundraising page has been launched, more than £50,400 has been raised.

“The support has helped me stay positive,” said Millie.

“My friends in and out of school and my family have been amazing, particularly my sister Jess who I couldn’t have got through it without.”

Millie’s chemotherapy, which she has at Addenbrookes Hospital, continues until June but in the meantime she is trying to live life as normally as possible by going to school and seeing friends.

Once recovered she hopes to complete fundraising challenges to raise awareness for osteosarcoma.