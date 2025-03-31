A respite room has opened in a care home in tribute to a former resident.

The new space at Whitefriars Care Home in Stamford, part of the Orders of St John Care Trust, will allow family members to remain nearby when their loved ones are about to die.

The ensuite room has a bed and sofa and is stocked with essential toiletries, phone chargers and refreshments.

Shelly Smith, home manager, said: “Family members would be spending those final hours in an armchair and uncomfortable so we decided to get our heads together and come up with a solution.

“It’s about making the end of life a positive experience - because it can be.”

The idea came from the family of Mima MacKellar, who died at the care home in 2023.

During Mima’s final days, her family members could rest in a vacant room and when she died at about 5am the home was quiet, giving them time to reflect.

Stuart, Mima’s son, said: “For me it was a very cherished memory because of how perfect it was - as perfect as it can be.

“The sun was shining, there was nobody else around and we got to sit with our thoughts but that could have been so different.

“This space will allow that for future families.”

Appreciative of their experience Stuart and dad Ken worked with Zoe Freeman, end of life lead at the care home, to create a more permanent space for family members who are losing loved ones.

Using donations from Mima’s funeral and funding from the Orders of St John Care Trust, a room that had housed pods used during covid restrictions was transformed into the new suite.

Ken, who was married to Mima for 63 years, said: “First and foremost it’s going to provide a permanent memory.

“This was my wife’s home for 18 months and coming here became part of my daily routine.

“This is a wonderful addition and will provide a nice quiet space which wasn’t here before.

“Mima was always a people person. It feels like we are passing some of that on.

“If she was able to she would have helped and this is something which has rubbed off on us all.”

The room can also be used by staff or any other visitors who need time to reflect.