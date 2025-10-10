A mental wellbeing charity has opened the doors to a new hub offering more to the community.

Having been in Broad Street for five years, MindSpace Stamford has moved to premises in nearby Red Lion Street.

Volunteers and staff members have spent the past month renovating the former B’Spoke Hair and Beauty salon, which now provides the charity with a larger and more flexible space.

Volunteers and staff outside the new MindSpace hub in Stamford. From left, Mark Johnstone, Rachel Cook, Pip Tiffin, Ian Powell, Stacey Hare, Louise Goss and Jo Dunlop. Photo: Supplied

It will enable an increase in the provision of activities, one-to-one meetings and group sessions.

MindSpace Stamford operations manager Pip Tiffin said: “We are immensely pleased with this new space and how it will support our community.

“It wouldn't have been possible without volunteers and businesses who have kindly donated time, skills, expertise and equipment to help us get the space ready and open again for our participants.

The listening space at the new MindSpace hub in Stamford. Photo: Supplied

“There is still work to be done and a few items we need to get. Our next phase is adding these finishing touches and if anybody wishes to support us, we have a wish list of items, which includes cushions and plants that people can buy or donate towards.”

People can do this online at tinyurl.com/MindSpaceWishList

B’Spoke is now in Stamford High Street.