I’m pretty sure this was the first time I’ve ever been happy to see a wasp in a beer garden. Or anywhere.

As the still-warm afternoon prepared to turn into evening I found myself ordering a couple of pints in the Golden Fleece, heading to the outside seating area to enjoy the last of the day’s sun.

The Golden Fleece in Stamford. Photo: Iliffe media

Or so, I thought.

Having been harangued by one of the little yellow and black gits before I’d even finished paying for the beers, my drinking partner was already scurrying about and nodding me in the direction of a new table as I exited the door.

Finally, with no insects skitting around our ears, my senses were allowed to be aroused by the middle-distant noise of Melanie C’s 1999 hit I Turn To You, which I expected to be coming from some passing vehicle.

The bar greets you upon entry. Photo: Iliffe media

But no. A minute or so later the Spice Girl’s dance banger got all the more louder as a guy plonked himself down on the adjacent table, complete with a Guinness plus whisky chaser.

Keeping him company was a phone with the volume cranked up to the sort of level where you’d expect someone to call Environmental Health. A whole new meaning to the term mobile DJ.

With this handheld discotheque now blasting out a dance remix of La Isla Bonita, Madonna’s Latin-inspired 80s favourite, our new pal showed no desire to turn it down to the kind of level which would still drown out a passing Boeing.

The outdoor area, before it went Pete Tong. Photo: Iliffe media

Instead, he just nodded his head along to the beat.

Undeterred, we continued our conversation for a period of time long enough for song number two to end and it become apparent this wannabe DJ over there was actually tuned into what I believed to be a French Radio station. Talk about things going Pete Tong.

But then, as we were wondering what classic tune was up next, a sign from the heavens appeared.

Inside the Golden Fleece. Photo: Iliffe media

The wasp - or one of its mates - was now circling the rim of my pint glass, allowing my booze buddy to loudly and tactically declare the ‘bloody thing’ was back and it’d be best if we headed inside.

Needing no second invitation, we plonked ourselves under a grandfather clock in the nicely designed bar area of the pub.

The contrast of brown and blues gave a warm, welcoming feel to the boozer while a door covered in a giant Audrey Hepburn design crated a little sense of cool amongst the traditional design.

We took a seat under a grandfather clock. Photo: Iliffe media

Cocktails? Maybe later. Photo: Iliffe media

There was also a more risque door cover in the gents with a body part I presume didn’t belong to Audrey.

This was the school holidays and the pub was beginning to fill with those I’m-still-hip day-tripping dads dragging their reluctant families in as he treats himself to a pint, his one small win from a soul-sapping day of over-expense and constant requests for ice creams.

One had his baseball cap on backwards, another sported his wrap shades on the back of his head and upside down. I’ve not idea why.

Audrey added a sense of cool to the place. Photo: Iliffe media

I liked my pint of El Camino. Photo: Iliffe media

A younger couple passed the ID test and then asked for a socket from which they could charge their phones, while a lady nearby told her friend the Fleece deserved ‘bonus points’ for its complementary sanitary goods in the ladies (I didn’t dare ask whether there were any risque pictures which clearly weren’t Audrey in there too).

I liked the Golden Fleece, a clever name for a pub on Sheep Market.

It was an attractive spot in a busy part of Stamford and, because of this, was a clear magnet for all sorts of different passers by to decide they should stop and enjoy a pint.

The brown and blues bounced off each other well. Photo: Iliffe media

Some nice options available. Photo: Iliffe media

And, in fairness, 99.9% of them didn’t feel the need to share their musical tastes with us.

But there’s always one. Pints downed we headed home, our new mate finishing off the last of his whisky as The Cheeky Girls provided the deafening soundtrack to our exit.

Something for the gents. Photo: Iliffe media

In the gents. Photo: Iliffe media

THE GOLDEN FLEECE, SHEEP MARKET, STAMFORD, PE9 2RB

DECOR: A nice looking spot with a few clever touches. 4/5

DRINK: A pint of limited edition El Camino pale ale (ABV 5.1%) by Leicestershire’s Everards Brewery. A nice, potent, drop. 4/5

PRICE: I paid £11.10 for the the El Camino plus a pint of Cruzcampo. 3/5

ATMOSPHERE: Ignoring the disco, that wasn’t the pub’s fault, there was a nice, chatty buzz about. 3/5

STAFF: An amiable guy behind the bar, helpful towards day-tripping punters who needed a question or two answered. 3/5

