People can grab a towel and get down to a sauna designed to pop up in some unusual locations.

Abby Rowton is launching Stamford Sauna Club with her mobile ‘horse box’ sauna for the Stamford area.

Her innovation means people can visit a sauna close to home and in curious locations - suggestions so far include Stamford Recreation Ground, the town’s Meadows, and outside gyms, hotels and workplaces.

Stamford Sauna Club is launching this weekend outside The William Cecil. Photo: Supplied

Its first outing is to The William Cecil in High Street St Martin’s today (Saturday), in the hotel car park. One of those going along for a look inside is mayor of Stamford, Amanda Wheeler.

Abby, who has a background as a chartered property surveyor, said: “I’ve always had a passion for fitness and having moved to Stamford after 30 years living and working in London, I wanted to set up something enjoyable and beneficial for people of all ages.”

Having considered the former Wilko unit in Stamford High Street, and decided against it because of parking issues, Abby decided a better option would be to take her sauna to different places.

“There are some saunas in the area, but they tend to be within gyms and so for their members.

“My thinking is that saunas should be inclusive and available to everyone.”

She has set up links with sports clubs including Stamford Rugby Club, Stamford Cricket Club, and with Stamford College, and is working with MindSpace, Andy's Man Club and Second Helpings as a way of giving something back to the community.

Abby has also approach Stamford Town Council to see if the sauna can be located in public areas around town, such as on the Rec, the Meadows and Water Street.

The sauna will be at The William Cecil all weekend, with 30-minute slots available to book from 12pm today and 9am on tomorrow.

Each session, open to people aged 18 to 89, costs £12 and can be booked online at stamfordsaunaclub.as.me/williamcecil.

Further sessions are also available in two weeks’ time.